Adidas and ‘Star Wars’ launched their newest collaboration of space battle-themed Ultraboost sneakers

Adidas x “Star Wars” launched its second iteration of the Space Battle-themed pack on Thursday, November 21 – just in time for Christmas gifting.

The second stage in Adidas’ collaboration with Lucasfilm involves three different running models inspired by the “Star Wars” franchise. Each pair is designed for different running needs.

The new collection is now available on the Adidas website and in select Adidas stores.

On Thursday, November 21, Adidas and Lucasfilm released their second version of the Adidas x “Star Wars” Space Battle-themed pack. This second phase in their collaboration puts a galaxy-inspired twist on three of Adidas’ most popular running models: the Ultraboost S&L ($180), Ultraboost 19 ($180), and AlphaEdge 4D ($300). This second installment follows the first collaboration between Adidas and “Star Wars” of 2019, the Lightsaber-themed pack.

While the idea of sneakers inspired by “Star Wars” is exciting enough on its own, these three pairs are designed particularly for the track, field, or treadmill. The incorporation of the film franchise into Adidas’ existing running models assures a high-quality running experience for all. Each model has the comfort and style needed for an energetic run, yet each lends itself to a unique running experience. We’ve profiled each model of the Space Battle-themed pack below, so you can choose which best allows you to Run with The Force.

The Ultraboost S&L for everyday running

The Ultraboost S&L is perfect for the everyday runner. Designed with comfort in mind, this lightweight pair of running shoes will definitely keep the force with you. The design pays homage to the X-wing Starfighter with its grey and orange color scheme, plus the glow-in-the-dark features are useful for those who like to run at night.

The Ultraboost 19 for a light and natural fit

The Ultraboost 19 is also designed for everyday running, but with some extra support and stretch. Adidas describes this as a “second-skin” fit, so a comfortable run is top priority. This pair is inspired by the Millennium Falcon, as indicated by its grey and blue design.

The AlphaEdge 4D for cross-training

The AlphaEdge 4D was created for cross-training with innovation in mind. From its digitally printed midsole to its rubber outsole, the AlphaEdge 4D strives to make training feel as good as it looks. This model takes after the iconic Death Star, encouraging runners to unleash “the power of the dark side” with every step.