Adidas made waterproof sneakers from recycled ocean plastic that can seamlessly transition between land and water — here why they’re the ultimate outdoor shoe for summer

source Amir Ismael/Business Insider

I recently went on a five-day trip to Tulum, Mexico. Despite packing seven pairs of shoes total, the Adidas Terrex Climacool Voyager Parley Water Shoe was the pair I wore every day.

Designed in collaboration with Parley for the Oceans, the waterproof shoes are made partly with recycled ocean plastic. The unique design also features water drainage points on the midsole.

While Adidas Terrex Climacool Voyager is technically a water shoe, it’s great for mild hikes and other land adventures. They dry quickly, so you can seamlessly transition from water to land.

Pro tip: Originally priced at $120, the Adidas Terrex Climacool Voyager Parley can be found for even less on Amazon.

When it comes to traveling, I’m what most people would consider to be an overpacker. No, it’s not because I’m worried about being stranded far away from home or because I’m a paranoid, always-ready doomsday prepper. It honestly comes down to one thing: my shoes.

It doesn’t matter if I’m at home, away for the weekend, or out of the country for more than a couple days, I like variety. But on my latest vacation, I learned that versatility is far more important than variety – and picking the right pair can save you from lugging around a half a dozen shoes and paying for a checked bag.

I recently went on a five-day trip to Tulum, Mexico with a total of seven pairs of shoes. Despite having more than I needed, I ended up wearing only one pair for a majority of the trip – that pair was the Adidas Terrex Climacool Voyager Parley Water Shoes.

caption The Adidas Terrex CC Voyager Parley is a sporty water shoe that’s rugged enough for trails. source Adidas Outdoor

Made in collaboration with Parley for the Oceans, the water shoe features a combination of Parley’s recycled ocean plastic yarn and Adidas’ Climacool material on the upper, paired with lightweight but thick foam midsoles, chunky Stealth rubber outsoles for traction, and a built-in water drainage system. The shoes also use a four-eyelet lacing system for a secure fit.

Essentially doubling as a mild terrain hiking shoe, the Adidas Terrex CC Voyager Parley Water Shoe is far more durable and versatile than those flimsy $10 water shoes you might buy the day before going on vacation.

During my trip to Mexico, I wore the shoes for hiking, biking, ATVing, and navigating and swimming in the region’s rocky, water-filled sinkholes and caves called cenotes – and they far exceeded my expectations for a water shoe.

caption The four-eyelet system ensures a secure fit — and it looks great, too. source Adidas Outdoor

First impressions

I first got the Adidas Terrex CC Voyager Parley Water Shoes a little over a year ago (they were sent to me by Adidas). After wearing them very briefly while writing about Adidas and Parley’s sustainability efforts, they had been sitting in the box practically untouched. This was partly because I had no real immediate use for them in my day-to-day life in the city, and partly because I wasn’t entirely sold on $120 water shoes from a brand I’d typically go to specifically for running shoes.

Adidas is working to make a name for itself in an outdoor industry dominated by American legacy brands like L.L.Bean and Columbia, so, naturally, consumers (myself included) tend to have some reluctance about the gear. But, in general, I’ve always come away impressed with Adidas’ shoes, so I figured the Adidas Terrex CC Voyager Parley Water Shoes deserved a more in-depth test – and I’m glad I gave them another shot.

What they’re like to wear

Aesthetically, the shoes are more like a sporty sneaker than a funny-looking slip-on water shoe. For someone who likes sneakers as much as I do, that was a major plus. (Editor’s note: I don’t think anyone likes sneakers as much as Amir does.)

On my first full day in Mexico, we left the resort to visit Xel-Ha Park. It’s described as a water park, but it’s nothing like the commercial water or amusement parks with paved pathways here in the states. The park is filled with dirt trails and there’s a decent amount of walking/hiking in between the different water activities.

The Adidas Terrex CC Voyager turned out to be the perfect shoe because my feet felt protected from rocks on the trails and I could keep my shoes on when getting in the water. Instead of that squishy sensation you get when there’s a pool of water inside your shoe, the Adidas Terrex CC Voyager quickly drains, so you can smoothly transition back to land.

caption The water drains out of those small holes on the side of the midsole. source Adidas Outdoor

As expected, my feet were still wet after the water drained out, but not for long – the Climacool material dries quickly. About 15 minutes after leaving the water, I was on riding a bike on a trail and my shoes and feet were almost completely dry.

The next day, I went ATVing on some trails that were so dusty you’d be a fool not to wear sunglasses and a bandana to cover your face. Although your shoes are super important while riding an ATV, I’d say that a normal pair of water shoes, or any pair of sneakers you don’t want to be ruined, would be a bad choice. My shoes – along with the rest of my body – were completely covered in dust at the end of the excursion. Fortunately, I was able to rinse my shoes off and continue to wear them for the rest of the day.

In terms of fit, I recommend going true to size. Since I was wearing mine in and out of the water, I didn’t wear any socks – and I would imagine that’s how Adidas intended them to be worn. If for some reason you do want to wear socks with them, you should still have room when you wear your true size.

The bottom line

Before putting the Adidas Terrex CC Voyager Parley Water Shoes to the test, I would have had a hard time believing that any $120 pair of water shoe was worth the money, but these are worth every penny – and still, most sizes can be bought for less on Amazon. They’re durable, quick-drying, comfortable, and more stylish than a traditional water shoe.

Aside from my Adidas NMDs (my favorite sneaker to wear while traveling) and the dress shoes I brought for some of the fancier restaurants at the resort, my other shoes went mostly unworn.

If you’re looking for a solid pair of shoes that can handle summer travels and adventures, I strongly recommend the Adidas Terrex CC Voyager Parley. For women who wear smaller sizes and are interested in a similar, equally capable water shoe, I recommend the Adidas Terrex Voyager Sleek Summer.RDY Water Shoe.