It took 10 minutes for Adidas’ new Ultra Boost 19 to sell out in February — but these 7 colors are available again right now

Adidas

Adidas‘ most popular running sneaker ever, the Ultra Boost, just got a major update.

Compared to the original design, which features 17 pieces, the new Ultra Boost 19 is made up of four key pieces – a one-piece Primeknit 360 upper, torsion spring, a 3D-printed heel frame for stability, and a midsole with 20% more Boost.

The new design is intended to be lighter, more comfortable, and better performing – at the same price as the original.

After selling out in less than ten minutes in February, the Ultra Boost 19 is now available for $180 in seven colors at Adidas, Foot Locker, and Dick’s Sporting Goods.

When Adidas released the original Ultra Boost in March 2015, it was a monumental moment in footwear. The revolutionary design featured a slew of innovative technologies, with Boost, the brand’s cushioning technology, being the focal point.

Designed to return energy back to the runner’s feet rather than translating to a harsh impact on the ground, Boost quickly became a favorite among non-athletes as well because of its overall comfort. Over the last four years, the Ultra Boost has seen several slightly varied iterations, and now Adidas is giving the shoe its biggest update yet for 2019.

Compared to the original Ultra Boost, which consists of 17 individual pieces, the newly designed Ultra Boost 19 features four key performance pieces – a one-piece Primeknit 360 upper, an updated torsion spring, a 3D-printed heel frame, and last but not least, a Boost midsole with 20% more Boost.

caption The original Ultra Boost deconstructed (left) vs. the Ultra Boost 19 deconstructed (right). source Adidas

The Ultra Boost 19 is a result of constant innovation and overwhelming feedback from runners who wanted a shoe that was more minimal. With a simplified design, a lighter weight, and a 20% increase in Boost, the sneakers are more comfortable and, overall, perform better.

Following an extremely limited release that sold out in less than 10 minutes in February, the Ultra Boost 19 recently returned in a total of seven colorways for men and women at a retail price of $180.

Whether you’re a runner, a fashion lover, or a comfort seeker, you’ll enjoy wearing the Ultra Boost 19 – and for the same price as the original design, it’s almost a no-brainer to choose.

Shop the Adidas Ultra Boost 19 for $180 at Adidas, Foot Locker, and Dick’s Sporting Goods – or keep scrolling to see all the available colors.

