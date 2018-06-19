ADM Capital and Tejara Capital announce US$520m refinancing for International Oasis

HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – 19 June 2018 – ADM Capital, the London and Hong Kong-based private credit fund manager, working closely with Tejara Capital and Houlihan Lokey, has led a successful US$520 million refinancing for International Oasis Holding Company KSCC (“International Oasis”).

ADM Capital led a consortium of international investors including certain funds and accounts managed by Empyrean Capital Partners, LP, NatWest Markets Plc and CQS Dedicated Opportunities Fund.

Funds managed by ADM Capital provided US$300 million of the total refinancing package.

International Oasis’s investments include a stake in Aston Martin, the British luxury car brand.

Kuwait-based International Oasis was advised by Houlihan Lokey, Dubai, Tejara Capital, London and Latham & Watkins.

ADM Capital was advised by Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer, London.

Commenting, Robert Appleby, co-CIO and cox-founder of ADM Capital, said:

“ADM Capital’s lead position in this complex US$520m refinancing is testament to our strong international network, expertise in structuring equity and debt financings and our ability to deploy significant capital. We benefit from a highly experienced senior team and a 20-year track record of delivering to our investors hard to find, high returning investment opportunities with particular expertise in the Asia Pacific and European markets.”

Commenting, Chris Botsford, co-CIO and co-founder of ADM Capital, said:

“ADM Capital has built a reputation for being a reliable and trusted source of long term capital. This refinancing follows on from several fixed income investments ADM Capital has made related to Aston Martin. We are delighted to lead a transaction that supports a stakeholder of Aston and continue to be impressed by the outstanding management team unleashing the rich potential of this iconic luxury sports car manufacturer.”

About ADM Capital

ADM Capital is a Hong Kong and London-based private credit and private equity fund manager. Founded in 1998, ADM Capital manages US$1.6bn across 15 countries. With over 38 people operating out of 4 international offices ADM Capital manages closed-end, open-ended and managed accounts. With its long track record, and particular expertise in Asia, ADM Capital focuses on off-market private transactions accessed via its extensive, proprietary network. ADM Capital recently launched its Cibus Fund, focused on investing into next generation global food and agriculture opportunities.

For more information on ADM Capital, please visit www.admcapital.com