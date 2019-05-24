Obama threw touchdowns and hit doubles with kids at an after-school program. Here are 9 adorable times Obama embraced his inner child

caption Barack Obama plays baseball with students from Nats Youth Academy on Thursday, May 23, 2019. source Screenshot/Twitter

On Wednesday, former President Obama surprised a group of local students attending the Washington Nationals Youth Baseball Academy’s after-school program in Washington, DC.

While visiting, he shared some encouraging words and even showed off some softball and football skills.

“You’re going to do something important,” he told the kids. “You’re going to make a real difference, and we’re going to be proud of you.”

Here are nine other times Obama embraced his inner child.

Throughout his presidency and now in his retirement, Barack Obama has spent a lot of time inspiring young people – and seemingly having fun while doing so.

He has been photographed visiting classrooms, interacting with kids on Halloween, and even participating in a game or two on the sports field.

Yesterday, President @BarackObama visited #NatsAcademy to play games with our students & shop the farmer's market. The Academy uses baseball & after-school enrichment to foster character development, academic achievement, and improved health among underserved youth in D.C. pic.twitter.com/vGPanAiYFW — Nats Youth Academy (@NatsAcademy) May 23, 2019

Here are nine memorable pictures of Obama embracing his inner child.

Barack Obama has visited classrooms across the country. In this photo he inspects the work of a group of pre-kindergarten children in Decatur, Georgia.

He’s also spent time perfecting his signature fist-bump. Here he is in Shaker Heights, Ohio greeting a young guest after delivering a speech on the economy.

source SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images

Despite a busy schedule, he still took moments to appreciate nature. Here he is in Martha’s Vineyard blowing a dandelion.

When a 5-year-old Philadelphia boy wanted to know if his hair was just like the president’s, Obama leaned over and let him feel for himself.

Here he is reading “Where the Wild Things Are” to a group of kids during the annual White House Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn…

source Win McNamee/Getty Images

…and here he is keeping pace with children through the White House colonnade.

Here he helped spell the word “Ohio” with a group of Columbus residents.

The former president also loves sports and once filled in as a coach for his daughter Sasha’s basketball game.

But possibly one of the most iconic shots of the former president embracing his inner kid is in this image of him posing with a mini Spider-Man. Obama said this was one of his favorite photographs taken during that year of his presidency.