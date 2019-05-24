Obama threw touchdowns and hit doubles with kids at an after-school program. Here are 9 adorable times Obama embraced his inner child

- source
- On Wednesday, former President Obama surprised a group of local students attending the Washington Nationals Youth Baseball Academy’s after-school program in Washington, DC.
- While visiting, he shared some encouraging words and even showed off some softball and football skills.
- “You’re going to do something important,” he told the kids. “You’re going to make a real difference, and we’re going to be proud of you.”
- Here are nine other times Obama embraced his inner child.
Throughout his presidency and now in his retirement, Barack Obama has spent a lot of time inspiring young people – and seemingly having fun while doing so.
He has been photographed visiting classrooms, interacting with kids on Halloween, and even participating in a game or two on the sports field.
On Wednesday, former President Obama surprised a group of local students attending the Washington Nationals Youth Baseball Academy’s after-school program in Washington, DC. While visiting, he shared some encouraging words and even showed off some softball and football skills.
“If you work hard and listen to your coaches…I’m going be on the lookout for you,” Obama told the kids, according to The Washington Post. “You’re going to do something important. You’re going to make a real difference, and we’re going to be proud of you.”
Yesterday, President @BarackObama visited #NatsAcademy to play games with our students & shop the farmer's market.
The Academy uses baseball & after-school enrichment to foster character development, academic achievement, and improved health among underserved youth in D.C. pic.twitter.com/vGPanAiYFW
— Nats Youth Academy (@NatsAcademy) May 23, 2019
Here are nine memorable pictures of Obama embracing his inner child.
Barack Obama has visited classrooms across the country. In this photo he inspects the work of a group of pre-kindergarten children in Decatur, Georgia.
He’s also spent time perfecting his signature fist-bump. Here he is in Shaker Heights, Ohio greeting a young guest after delivering a speech on the economy.
- source
- SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images
Despite a busy schedule, he still took moments to appreciate nature. Here he is in Martha’s Vineyard blowing a dandelion.
- source
- White House/Flickr
When a 5-year-old Philadelphia boy wanted to know if his hair was just like the president’s, Obama leaned over and let him feel for himself.
- source
- White House/Flickr
Here he is reading “Where the Wild Things Are” to a group of kids during the annual White House Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn…
- source
- Win McNamee/Getty Images
…and here he is keeping pace with children through the White House colonnade.
Here he helped spell the word “Ohio” with a group of Columbus residents.
- source
- Pete Souza/White House Photo
The former president also loves sports and once filled in as a coach for his daughter Sasha’s basketball game.
- source
- Pete Souza/White House Photo
But possibly one of the most iconic shots of the former president embracing his inner kid is in this image of him posing with a mini Spider-Man. Obama said this was one of his favorite photographs taken during that year of his presidency.