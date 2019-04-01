15 adorable photos that show Meghan Markle is ready to be a mom

caption Meghan Markle with a young fan in Australia. source Samir Hussein/ WireImage/ Getty Images

The Duchess of Sussex’s due date is rapidly approaching.

There has been a lot of speculation surrounding the new royal baby since Meghan Markle’s pregnancy was announced last year.

One thing appears to be true – Markle looks ready to be a mom.

We’ve got the pictures to prove it.

Ever since Meghan Markle‘s pregnancy was announced in October, fans have been wondering what type of mother the duchess will be.

It remains to be seen whether she and Prince Harry will decide to use a traditional name, or request a royal title for their child. However, one undeniable fact is that the duchess, who is due to give birth in April, looks ready to be a mom – and we’ve got the candid photos to prove it.

From comforting teary-eyed children to breaking royal protocol to hand out cuddles, it seems the royal really can do no wrong when it comes to her younger fans.

Scroll down to see the most adorable moments that suggest Meghan Markle will be a great mother.

Meghan Markle has been a big hit with young fans since she married into the royal family back in 2018. Here, she reaches through a crowd of people to hold hands with a young boy during a public walkabout in New Zealand.

source Michael Bradley/ Pool/ Getty Images

Even though hugging fans is against royal protocol…

source Dominic Lipinski/ Pool/ Getty Images

… Markle had no problem making an exception for this little girl during her visit to Rotorua.

She also broke the rule for this young fan in Birmingham in March 2018…

source Max Mumby/ Indigo/ Getty Images

…and for this adorable little guy who came to meet her and Harry at Dubbo Airport in October 2018.

source Samir Hussein/ WireImage/ Getty Images

She often receives gifts from young children. Here, she’s offered a flower by a little girl during her trip to Morocco’s Andalusian Gardens in February 2019.

source Facundo Arrizabalaga/ Pool/ Getty Images

She’s not afraid to show her competitive side. Here she is battling it out against Prince Harry in a game of welly wanging at Auckland’s North Shore Riding Club in October 2018.

source STR/ AFP/ Getty Images

She made sure to give pep talks to the kids on her team…

source Chris Jackson/ Getty Images

… and a group huddle was a must.

source Phil Walter/ Getty Images

The duchess will brave all types of weather to spend time with children. In February 2019, she and Harry met these young fans outside Bristol’s Old Vic.

source Chris Jackson/ Getty Images

She also appears to do her best to comfort young kids who are understandably freaking out about meeting her. In this photo, she comforts a nervous young fan during her trip to Morocco.

source Pool/ Samir Hussein/ WireImage/ Getty Images

She also made sure this teary-eyed young boy was okay during a trip to Houghton Valley School in Wellington in October.

source Mark Mitchell/ Pool/ AFP/ Getty Images

Markle and Prince Harry gave us a glimpse at what life would be like if they decide to home school their future kids when they talked with fans at The Pavilion Restaurant in Australia in October 2018.

source Samir Husssein/ WireImage/ Getty Images

It’s clear the duchess is an inspiration to young children across the globe. In this photo, she talks with a young girl wearing a makeshift tiara.

source Chris Jackson/ Getty Images

All in all, it seems kids can’t get enough of the royal and soon-to-be mother.