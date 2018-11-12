Adriana Lima just walked in her last Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. Here’s a look back at her most memorable runway looks.

caption Adriana Lima walks the runway at the 2018 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. source Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

After walking in 20 runway shows for Victoria’s Secret, supermodel Adriana Lima has announced that the 2018 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show would be her last.

Hailing from Brazil, Lima began modeling as a teen and joined Victoria’s Secret early on in her career when she walked during the 1999 fashion show. She officially signed a contract with the brand in 2000, making Lima a Victoria’s Secret Angel for the next 18 years.

Throughout her almost 20-year history with the brand, Lima wore a number of show-stopping looks, including giant Angel wings and even the coveted Fantasy Bra. Here are her best runway looks throughout the years.

In 2003, Lima walked in the show for her fifth year.

caption Lima walked alongside Heidi Klum and Tyra Banks. source Frank Micelotta/Getty Images

That year, she wore a burgundy lingerie set and off-white Angel wings.

The Tiffany-blue ensemble worn by Lima in 2005 became one of her most iconic looks.

caption She also wore jeweled boots. source Peter Kramer/Getty Images

Rather than wings, Lima wore a giant blue bow attached to her lingerie.

Lima also wore a colorful pom-pom scarf in 2005.

caption Her heels featured baby blue hearts. source Peter Kramer/Getty Images

This would end up being one of multiple candy-inspired outfits worn by Lima throughout her career.

This look from 2006 was one of Lima’s most playful on the Victoria’s Secret runway.

caption She wore this outfit during the “Come Fly With Me” portion of the show. source Mark Mainz

If Lima’s shoes are any indication, Victoria’s Secret was ahead of the clear heels trend that really took off 10 years later in 2016.

During the “Coquettish Fetish” segment of that same show, Lima stepped out in a plant-inspired getup.

caption Her wings appear to have been made from plants. source Mark Mainz/Getty Images

Lima also debuted dirty-blonde highlights during this show.

The 2007 show featured a “Deck the Halls” segment, during which Lima wore a festive outfit.

caption She also wore a cap reminiscent of a Santa hat. source Mark Mainz/Getty Images

Lima’s lingerie appears to have been inspired by peppermint candies.

Lima also wore a snow-themed cape and lingerie set in 2006.

caption This appears to be one of the few times Lima wore long sleeves on the runway. source Mark Mainz/Getty Images

She wore this look for the show’s final portion, “Winter Wonderland of Glacial Goddesses.”

For the first time in 2008, Lima was chosen to wear the brand’s $5 million Fantasy Bra.

caption The bra featured diamonds, black diamonds, and rubies. source Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

It was also the first time Victoria’s Secret chose a Fantasy Bra in the color “midnight black.”

The 2008 show also featured a shiny bronze look.

caption Lima carried her hat instead of wearing it. source Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

Lima’s makeup gave off a glowing effect.

Lima modeled an athletic look in 2010.

caption Lima ditched fancy heels for sneaker-like shoes. source Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Not only was her lingerie inspired by a football, but Lima also wore a matching cape that resembled a football field.

During a different segment in 2010, Lima wore a bold red and black ensemble.

caption Red roses were placed all over this ensemble. source Theo Wargo/Getty Images

She wore this outfit for the “Tough Love” portion of the show.

She wore something similar in 2011 during the show’s “Passion” segment.

caption She wore roses again with this look. source Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

This time around, Lima wore thigh-high stockings and a lace top.

Lima also wore a black and blue ensemble in the 2011 show.

caption Her dark hair perfectly complimented her outfit. source Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Lima’s bright blue bodysuit added a pop of color to her look.

She also happened to wear one of her most colorful runway looks that same year.

caption Lima’s giant cape said “Incredible.” source Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Lima’s orange thigh-high boots and matching neon gloves were a departure from her usual runway style.

And Lima once again carried a hat as part of her ringleader outfit in 2011.

caption This appears to be the first time since 2006 that Lima wore a high-waisted lingerie set. source Jamie McCarthy

Lima also wore gloves, which proved to be a staple throughout her years of runway looks.

2013 was all about wearing solid colors, like this white lingerie set.

caption Her shoes appear to have featured as many diamonds as her jewelry. source Jamie Mccarthy

This was one of Lima’s most Angel-esque outfits of her career.

During a different portion of the show, she wore a similar red look.

caption She continued to wear her hair in a signature middle part. source Jamie Mcarthy/Getty Images

Rather than sitting above her head, Lima’s red wings stretched outward like a bird.

That same year, Lima modeled a black and white, embellished set.

caption Lima also modeled a matching hat. source Dimitrios Kambouris

Instead of wearing a flowing cape, Lima wore form-fitting jewel-encrusted suit tails.

Lima was one of two models to wear the Victoria’s Secret Fantasy Bra in 2014 alongside Alessandra Ambrosio.

caption Lima is on the left. source Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Each bra was said to cost $2 million dollars.

Lima’s tutu in 2014 was one of her most fun runway looks.

caption Lima wore a corset-style piece for this show. source Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Lima also wore a detailed pair of wings, which appear to have been made from lace.

In 2015, Lima wore an arrangement of butterflies instead of wings.

caption Her nude lingerie set was much simpler than many of her previous outfits. source Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

The look was both simple and extravagant.

But she completely changed her look later on in the show.

caption Her wings almost looked like spiderwebs. source Dimitrios Kambouris

She wore dramatic leather boots and a matching belt, which contrasted her lace lingerie.

She made a bold statement in 2017 with another pair of dark Angel wings.

caption Her choker was just as bold as her wings. source Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

A criss-cross pattern was visible in nearly every piece of this look.

Lima wore two outfits on the 2018 runway, including this celestial look.

caption Adriana Lima walks the runway at the 2018 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. source Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

She paired her black bodysuit with jeweled boots, and wore a crescent moon-shaped structure instead of wings.

For her final Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show appearance, Lima wore a see-through leotard and an array of white feathers.

caption Adriana Lima walks the runway at the 2018 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. source Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

