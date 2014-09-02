33 graphic ads that were designed to shock you

caption Crisis Relief Singapore won the Cannes Lion advertising award for this ad. source Crisis Relief Singapore

These advertisements are “shockvertising” at its finest – or worst, depending on the consumer.

Most of the organizations trying to shock the audience aren’t pushing a product. Some ads come from the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF), PETA, or UN Women.

However, ads that promote a product often shock consumers unintentionally.

They call it “shockvertising” – ads made to shock their way into your memory by way of gruesome violence, over-the-top sexuality, or other taboo-shredding imagery.

Ad agencies around the world have adopted the audacious method, with the marketing pros behind activist organizations like PETA specializing in scandalous imagery.

Italian clothing retailer Benetton pioneered the style in the 1980s. Its now-iconic campaigns have received mixed reviews, like an award-winning AIDS awareness ad from 1991 that showed a father holding the lifeless body of his son in a hospital bed.

The style is powerful, but it can backfire: the World Wildlife Fund drew ire for comparing the 2004 Tsunami disaster to the World Trade Center attack.

We took images from the past few decades to give you a look into the global shockvertising scene. It’s up to you to decide if they’re brilliant, offensive, or both.

Here are 33 of the most shocking ads in print history.

Kim Bhasin contributed research to a previous version of this article.

Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America suggests an imbalance in American legislation. “Little Red Riding Hood.” (USA, 2013)

source Moms Demand Action

UN Women uses actual Google auto-completes to show how widespread misogyny is. “Women Need To Be Seen As Equal.” (International, 2013)

source Ogilvy & Mather Dubai

The International League Against Racism and Anti-Semitism made an illustration of systemic racism. “Your skin color shouldn’t dictate your future.” (France, 2013)

source LICRA

Crisis Relief Singapore won the Cannes Lion advertising award for its commentary of social media slacktivism. “Liking isn’t helping.” (Singapore, 2013)

source Crisis Relief Singapore

Ekburg.ru makes a comment on distracted driving. “Think of Both Sides.” (Russia, 2013)

source Red Pepper

PETA turned a circus’s tagline on its head. “Welcome to the saddest show on earth.” (USA, 2011)

source PETA

Thai Health boldly illustrates the connection between sleepiness and accidents. “Don’t Drive Sleepy.” (Thailand, 2010)

source ThaiHealth

Deutscher Tierschutz Bund e.V shows that animals suffer like people do. “Pig,” and “Mink.” (Germany, 2010)

source Deutscher Tierschutz Bund e.V.

Prachachat Newspaper makes a strong point about the role of the press in transparency. “School.” (Thailand, 2010)

source Coloribus

Droit des Non Fumeurs drew lots of anger for its anti-smoking campaign. “Smoking is being a slave to tobacco.” (France, 2010)

source Droits des Non Fumeurs

Mettiamocilatesta.it used a decapitated Santa to ask people to keep spending money on advertising. “Don’t Cut a Dream.” (Italy, 2009)

source Mettiamocilatesta.it

Casa Do Menor makes the consequences of child abuse horrifyingly clear. “Hands.” (Spain, 2009)

source Casadomenor.org

Reporters Without Borders frames the death of a journalist during conflict reporting as a terrible injustice. “Ink.” (France, 2009)

source Reporters Without Borders

Good Parent Poland makes the effects of child abuse vivid. “You can lose more than your patience.” (Poland, 2009)

source Good Parent Poland

Caribu Bitter makes chocolate look deliciously evil. “Canari.” (Peru, 2009)

source new evolution designs

Superette turned an idiom on its head. “Be Caught Dead In It.” (New Zealand, 2009)

source DDB New Zealand

WWF Brazil triggered global anger (and issued a formal apology) after this image used 9/11 to illustrate the number of people killed in the 2004 Asian tsunami. “Tsunami.” (Brazil, 2009)

source World Wildlife Fund

Masterlock wants you to think that its product can’t be broken. “Hippies.” (South Africa, 2008)

source pixelpasta

Concordia Children’s Services looks after abandoned babies in Manila, the capital of the Philippines. “Piglets.” (Philippines, 2008)

source addshots

Corporate Chhattisgarh sponsored an ad that asks a fundamental question about terrorism. “Martyr.” (India, 2008)

Serve made a heavily sexualized ad confronting statutory rape. “You Need Help,” and “It’s Wrong.” (USA, 2008)

source Serve

Family Network Foundation cleverly speaks out against neglecting older parents. “Don’t make your parents jealous of your other loved ones.” (Thailand, 2008)

source Family Network Foundation

Hanes used caricatures of slurs to sell undergarments. “Because the World Gives You Enough Labels.” (India, 2008)

source Hanes

Dolce and Gabbana was widely criticized for this ad that arguably glamorizes gang rape. Unnamed. (International, 2007)

source D&G

Humans for Animals makes a shocking image in regard to animal cruelty. “Seal.” (France, 2005)

source Humans for Animals

IP Press Men’s Magazine tried to make a point about gender-specific targeting. “Kennedy Assassination.” (Belgium, 2007)

source Advertolog

German Olympic Sport Federation made a link between activity and appearance. “David.” (Germany, 2007)

source German Olympic Sport Federation

Pony made a comment about the role of sport (and race) in its footwear ad.”Black Jesus.” (US, 2004)

source The Inspiration Room

Benetton used an image of the death of AIDS activist David Kirby as part of its inclusive — and divisive — ad campaign. “United Colors.” (International, 1980s-90s)

source Benetton

CARA Welfare Philippines raises awareness for animal adoption with pictures of animals before and after being adopted, with the slogan: “Same dog, different owner.” “Rescue Pets.” (Philippines, 2014)

source CARA Welfare Philippines

The Father Bob Maguire Foundation made a simple yet effective ad when they likened garbage to a fine meal. “For the homeless, every day is a struggle.” (Australia, 2008)

source Clemenger BBDO

Dunkin’ Donuts put a model in “blackface” in a Thai ad to promote the Charcoal Donut. The model in question? A Dunkin’ Donuts Thai executive’s daughter. “Charcoal Donut.” (Thailand, 2013)

source Dunkin’ Donuts

The New York City Human Resources Administration’s ads to lower teen pregnancy rates were met with controversy. Untitled. (USA, 2013)