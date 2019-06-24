33 graphic ads that were designed to shock you

- source
- Crisis Relief Singapore
- These advertisements are “shockvertising” at its finest – or worst, depending on the consumer.
- Most of the organizations trying to shock the audience aren’t pushing a product. Some ads come from the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF), PETA, or UN Women.
- However, ads that promote a product often shock consumers unintentionally.
They call it “shockvertising” – ads made to shock their way into your memory by way of gruesome violence, over-the-top sexuality, or other taboo-shredding imagery.
Ad agencies around the world have adopted the audacious method, with the marketing pros behind activist organizations like PETA specializing in scandalous imagery.
Italian clothing retailer Benetton pioneered the style in the 1980s. Its now-iconic campaigns have received mixed reviews, like an award-winning AIDS awareness ad from 1991 that showed a father holding the lifeless body of his son in a hospital bed.
The style is powerful, but it can backfire: the World Wildlife Fund drew ire for comparing the 2004 Tsunami disaster to the World Trade Center attack.
We took images from the past few decades to give you a look into the global shockvertising scene. It’s up to you to decide if they’re brilliant, offensive, or both.
Here are 33 of the most shocking ads in print history.
Kim Bhasin contributed research to a previous version of this article.
Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America suggests an imbalance in American legislation. “Little Red Riding Hood.” (USA, 2013)
- Moms Demand Action
UN Women uses actual Google auto-completes to show how widespread misogyny is. “Women Need To Be Seen As Equal.” (International, 2013)
- Ogilvy & Mather Dubai
The International League Against Racism and Anti-Semitism made an illustration of systemic racism. “Your skin color shouldn’t dictate your future.” (France, 2013)
- LICRA
Crisis Relief Singapore won the Cannes Lion advertising award for its commentary of social media slacktivism. “Liking isn’t helping.” (Singapore, 2013)
- Crisis Relief Singapore
Ekburg.ru makes a comment on distracted driving. “Think of Both Sides.” (Russia, 2013)
- Red Pepper
PETA turned a circus’s tagline on its head. “Welcome to the saddest show on earth.” (USA, 2011)
- PETA
Thai Health boldly illustrates the connection between sleepiness and accidents. “Don’t Drive Sleepy.” (Thailand, 2010)
- ThaiHealth
Deutscher Tierschutz Bund e.V shows that animals suffer like people do. “Pig,” and “Mink.” (Germany, 2010)
- Deutscher Tierschutz Bund e.V.
Prachachat Newspaper makes a strong point about the role of the press in transparency. “School.” (Thailand, 2010)
- Coloribus
Droit des Non Fumeurs drew lots of anger for its anti-smoking campaign. “Smoking is being a slave to tobacco.” (France, 2010)
- Droits des Non Fumeurs
Mettiamocilatesta.it used a decapitated Santa to ask people to keep spending money on advertising. “Don’t Cut a Dream.” (Italy, 2009)
- Mettiamocilatesta.it
Casa Do Menor makes the consequences of child abuse horrifyingly clear. “Hands.” (Spain, 2009)
- Casadomenor.org
Reporters Without Borders frames the death of a journalist during conflict reporting as a terrible injustice. “Ink.” (France, 2009)
- Reporters Without Borders
Good Parent Poland makes the effects of child abuse vivid. “You can lose more than your patience.” (Poland, 2009)
- Good Parent Poland
Caribu Bitter makes chocolate look deliciously evil. “Canari.” (Peru, 2009)
- new evolution designs
Superette turned an idiom on its head. “Be Caught Dead In It.” (New Zealand, 2009)
- DDB New Zealand
WWF Brazil triggered global anger (and issued a formal apology) after this image used 9/11 to illustrate the number of people killed in the 2004 Asian tsunami. “Tsunami.” (Brazil, 2009)
- World Wildlife Fund
Masterlock wants you to think that its product can’t be broken. “Hippies.” (South Africa, 2008)
- pixelpasta
Concordia Children’s Services looks after abandoned babies in Manila, the capital of the Philippines. “Piglets.” (Philippines, 2008)
- addshots
Corporate Chhattisgarh sponsored an ad that asks a fundamental question about terrorism. “Martyr.” (India, 2008)
- toptenz.net
Serve made a heavily sexualized ad confronting statutory rape. “You Need Help,” and “It’s Wrong.” (USA, 2008)
- Serve
Family Network Foundation cleverly speaks out against neglecting older parents. “Don’t make your parents jealous of your other loved ones.” (Thailand, 2008)
- Family Network Foundation
Hanes used caricatures of slurs to sell undergarments. “Because the World Gives You Enough Labels.” (India, 2008)
- Hanes
Dolce and Gabbana was widely criticized for this ad that arguably glamorizes gang rape. Unnamed. (International, 2007)
- D&G
Humans for Animals makes a shocking image in regard to animal cruelty. “Seal.” (France, 2005)
- Humans for Animals
IP Press Men’s Magazine tried to make a point about gender-specific targeting. “Kennedy Assassination.” (Belgium, 2007)
- Advertolog
German Olympic Sport Federation made a link between activity and appearance. “David.” (Germany, 2007)
- German Olympic Sport Federation
Pony made a comment about the role of sport (and race) in its footwear ad.”Black Jesus.” (US, 2004)
- The Inspiration Room
Benetton used an image of the death of AIDS activist David Kirby as part of its inclusive — and divisive — ad campaign. “United Colors.” (International, 1980s-90s)
- Benetton
CARA Welfare Philippines raises awareness for animal adoption with pictures of animals before and after being adopted, with the slogan: “Same dog, different owner.” “Rescue Pets.” (Philippines, 2014)
- CARA Welfare Philippines
The Father Bob Maguire Foundation made a simple yet effective ad when they likened garbage to a fine meal. “For the homeless, every day is a struggle.” (Australia, 2008)
- Clemenger BBDO
Dunkin’ Donuts put a model in “blackface” in a Thai ad to promote the Charcoal Donut. The model in question? A Dunkin’ Donuts Thai executive’s daughter. “Charcoal Donut.” (Thailand, 2013)
- Dunkin’ Donuts
The New York City Human Resources Administration’s ads to lower teen pregnancy rates were met with controversy. Untitled. (USA, 2013)
- Human Resources Administration