12 skincare products we use in our daily lives to treat and combat adult acne

caption Pictured: Daily Facial Cleanser, $22, available at Panacea source Panacea/Instagram

I knew when I hit middle school that I could expect acne to invade my face, as it did for most other kids my age. What I didn’t expect was for it to become severe and persist well into my 20s.

Adult acne is increasingly common, and if you suffer from it, you know that treating it is an ongoing process filled with ups and downs. Some days, months, or even years are better than others, and you have to continually experiment with various treatments and products as your skin changes.

For the members of the Insider Picks team who have dealt with and are still actively dealing with adult acne, these products have helped treat those unsightly and painful bumps and blemishes. We can’t say enough good things about these 12 skincare products, which truly work to improve our skin and confidence.

A <a href=”https://amzn.to/2M1G2SO” target=”_blank” rel=”noopener”>drying gel </a> that you can wear outside of the house

source Alba Botanica

I know a lot of people love the pink Mario Badescu drying lotion spot treatment, but I’m way more partial to this one because it comes out and dries as a clear gel – which means I can wear it even when I’m out of the house, and put it on over or under makeup.

It has salicylic acid to dry out whiteheads, and chamomile and aloe extracts to soothe inflammation. Just be careful about putting it onto a pimple you’ve already popped because it’ll sting. –Sally Kaplan, Insider Picks editor

A <a href=”https://amzn.to/2JuBJ3L” target=”_blank” rel=”noopener”> clay mask </a> with rave reviews

source Aztec Secret

This hyped-up $9 mask with over 12,000 five-star reviews that’s everywhere from the Sephora beauty blog to vlogs with 1 million plus views is the real deal, but it’s definitely a labor of love. What I mean by that is that while the clay mask acts like a vacuum for your pores in the 5-15 minutes that it’s on, it also might feel like your face is going to fall off in the duration.

The directions call for equal parts water and powder when mixing it together before application, but I’ve started adding more water to the mix to keep it from feeling so tight. And if you have sensitive skin, you might want to start with only leaving it on for 5-10 minutes.

You can find my full review here, but basically, I use it because it noticeably helps the clarity of my skin rather than because it’s just a fun addition to a Girls Night In. In fact, it really isn’t fun to wear – but it works. And the fact that it’s $9 and so long lasting that it might outlive me is also a bonus. Pro tip: it’s usually a few dollars less if you buy it on Thrive Market (currently $6.59). -Mara Leighton, Insider Picks reporter

A <a href=”https://amzn.to/2LoEvoy” target=”_blank” rel=”noopener”>night cream </a> with surprising acne-fighting benefits

source Amazon

I honestly don’t know what it is about this moisturizer that has helped with my acne so much – but every time I use it when I’m dealing with even the most painful, deep, cystic acne, it somehow manages to pretty much disappear the bumps.

I’ve never experienced a night cream that did anything but keep my face hydrated, though this does that too (and extremely well). Maybe it’s the high concentration of retinol, which can increase collagen production and elasticity, or maybe it’s the aloe which can soothe and reduce inflammation in the skin. Either way, this paraben- and sulfate-free night cream has worked wonders for reducing my acne overnight. I know it’s a bit pricey, but it really does make a difference. –Sally Kaplan, Insider Picks editor

A <a href=”http://www.pntrs.com/t/TUJGRk5OTEJGSEhLR01CRkxIS0tM?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.thepanacea.com%2Fproducts%2Fdaily-facial-cleanser” target=”_blank” rel=”noopener”>foaming cleanser </a>packed with natural ingredients

source Panacea/Instagram

I love starting and ending my day with this balanced, foaming cleanser, which contains a gentle cleansing agent derived from coconut oil to draw out impurities, a “Moisture Shield Complex” with hyaluronic acid to nourish your skin, and antioxidants like green tea extract and vitamin E to moisturize and soften.

Given that Panacea was founded from the founder’s own struggles with acne, it’s no surprise that its products naturally aim to keep acne at bay. I’ve noticed a significant decrease in new breakouts since I started using the cleanser consistently, and my skin feels soft and nourished.

Though the website says to use a quarter-sized amount, you really don’t need that much. I dollop perhaps a dime-sized amount onto my FOREO LUNA facial cleanser and it foams up really nicely as I wash my face. It also smells clean and fresh, not at all like other harsh, chemical-laden cleansers. –Connie Chen, Insider Picks reporter

A gentle <a href=”https://amzn.to/2xJvILY” target=”_blank” rel=”noopener”>drying mask </a>

source Amazon

I’ve found this mask to clear my pores and stop breakouts in progress without being too aggressive and drying my skin out too much. While I find Mario Badescu’s pink drying lotion better for more specific, severe applications, this is a good mask to toss on every once in a while for more casual maintenance, keeping blackheads at bay and your complexion clear without making you feel the need to moisturize – and re-clog your pores – immediately afterwards. –Owen Burke, Insider Picks guides reporter

A <a href=”https://amzn.to/2sOrtcD” target=”_blank” rel=”noopener”>cleanser </a> that won’t dry your skin out

source Amazon

This isn’t one of those acne cleansers that tingles or stings as you lather it into your skin – and thank goodness it’s not. It’s gentle but effective on my skin and doesn’t totally dry it out, which is a big plus since my skin is naturally very dry to start. I (and my boyfriend with naturally oily skin who also uses it) have noticed less breakouts since I started using it last year. – Ellen Hoffman, Insider Picks senior editor

<a href=”https://amzn.to/2JhClGC” target=”_blank” rel=”noopener”>Hydrocolloid stickers</a> that visibly suck out the pus from a whitehead

source Hero Cosmetics

These things are like my personal brand of magic. After reading Connie Chen’s review of Mighty Patch, I decided to give them a chance and bought a 72-count box. Yesterday, I re-ordered another 72-count.

Mighty Patch is basically a hydrocolloid sticker that you place over a whitehead which absorbs all the gross pus and fluid inside over the next few hours (six at a minimum), remarkably decreasing the severity and volume of the blemish without further breaking or irritating the skin.

The technology was originally used to treat wounds before people realized the acne-combatting implications of something that literally absorbs pus while still protecting the area from other infections. I don’t want to be hyperbolic, but these stickers are maybe my favorite thing that I own at the moment. They’re much more effective than I had dared to hope for, and they cut days off my recovery time from a pimple. -Mara Leighton, Insider Picks reporter

<a href=”https://amzn.to/2JqPxMO” target=”_blank” rel=”noopener”>Soap </a>with pyrithione zinc to fight fungal and bacterial growth

source Amazon

I usually use this before the Panacea cleanser in order to really clean out the oil and dirt that has accumulated on my face and clogged up my pores. This exfoliating bar soap will make your face feel literally squeaky clean, which is quite the satisfying feeling.

It has 2% pyrithione zinc, which has anti-fungal and anti-bacterial properties, so anyone who suffers from acne, eczema, and seborrheic dermatitis can benefit from using it. Other beneficial ingredients include olive oil to moisturize your skin, emu oil to combat inflammation and swelling, and calendula to heal dry, damaged skin. – Connie Chen, Insider Picks reporter

A strong <a href=”https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=EHFxW6yx8Uo&mid=2417&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sephora.com%2Fproduct%2Falpha-beta-peel-extra-strength-daily-peel-P269122%3FskuId%3D1499482″ target=”_blank” rel=”noopener”>two-step peel </a>

source Sephora

These two-step wipes are an essential daily treatment for me when my acne flares up, but I also use them a few times a week regularly even when my skin isn’t horrible to prevent outbreaks. Each pad is pre-loaded with hydroxy acids to exfoliate dead skin cells and bacteria (a buildup of which can lead to more acne), plus a cocktail of other ingredients like retinol and resveratrol that are known to increase collagen production and fight free radicals.

They’re mostly billed as an anti-aging and skin-brightening treatment, but I’ve found them to make more of a difference for my acne than anything else. They’re pretty harsh on sensitive skin so you may want to consider going for one of the gentler versions (I use the “Extra-Strength” kind but they also make an “Original” and “Ultra-Gentle” version). –Sally Kaplan, Insider Picks editor

An <a href=”https://amzn.to/2Lofudo” target=”_blank” rel=”noopener”>ointment </a> you probably already have in your drawer

source Amazon

I’m not a dermatologist, and there may be better options out there that I just haven’t tried yet (though trust me, I’ve tried many), but this simple fix works best for healing skin after a breakout. It also gets bonus points for being cheap, readily available, and multi-purpose.

My skin is sensitive and fair, so when I do get a blemish and it eventually heals, it leaves behind a red spot in a surrounding ocean of pale. To help keep the skin hydrated as it heals, decrease risk of scarring, protect against bad bacteria, and facilitate new skin growth, I rely on Bacitracin (and/or Neosporin).

You can pick it up from almost any drug store, but it’s been my secret weapon since high school. Just Like Mighty Patch, its primary use has been for wounds, but what are healing blemishes if not for tiny little wounds? -Mara Leighton, Insider Picks reporter

An underrated <a href=”https://amzn.to/2Jgyz0f” target=”_blank” rel=”noopener”>dietary supplement </a> you wouldn’t think of taking

source Amazon

My esthetician first recommended this natural zinc supplement as a possible solution to clearing my acne. It turns out research has shown that people with severe acne have 24% lower zinc levels than people with clear skin.

I never would’ve guessed that a zinc deficiency could contribute to my acne, but the difference in my skin is clear when I forget to take or reorder my zinc supplement, even if just for a week. Zinc reduces inflammation, acne-causing bacteria, and keratin production (too much of which leads to blocked pores). It also helps boost your immune system.

Though everyone’s skin is different, I would highly recommend giving natural zinc supplements a try if you have difficulty maintaining clear skin. –Connie Chen, Insider Picks reporter

A cult-favorite <a href=”https://amzn.to/2HoiyDJ” target=”_blank” rel=”noopener”>drying lotion</a>

source Mario Badescu/Instagram

Mario Badescu’s drying lotion is magic. It’s an acne spot treatment that dries out whiteheads while you sleep so they’re virtually gone by the next morning. A bottle of this stuff lasts me a good six months or so. –Ellen Hoffman, Insider Picks senior editor