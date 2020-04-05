More and more people are turning to VR porn during self-isolation for comfort from depression, anxiety, and frustration

caption VR porn might be the closest substitute to real sex right now. source Gabe Ginsberg / Getty Images

PornHub has seen a surge of traffic as users turn to adult entertainment while on lockdown during the coronavirus pandemic.

Some VR porn companies, like VR Bangers, have also seen an increase in interest – as much as 30% growth in sales since the coronavirus lockdown began.

VR porn can provide comfort that’s not quite as good as real sex, but the closest substitute during these strange times.

But psychologists warn it’s important to use it within reason, so as not to become discontent with reality.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

With everything going online due to the coronavirus pandemic from birthday parties to yoga classes, one industry that isn’t suffering is porn. More people all over the world are watching pornographic videos, with PornHub seeing a significant increase in users on the site since March 10.

PornHub’s latest coronavirus update showed there was a 13.7% jump in traffic compared to an average day on March 20, which shot up to an 18.5% increase on March 24 when the company announced it would make premium services available to everyone for free.

Virtual reality porn has been a particularly fast-growing category on PornHub since 2016. For people isolating away from their partners or potential flings, VR might be one way to provide comfort that’s not quite as good as the real thing, but a close enough substitute.

VR porn is the next best thing to real sex

People are more isolated from each other than ever before, with governments in several countries urging couples who don’t live together to stay apart for the duration. As New York health officials put it: “you are your safest sex partner” right now.

Adult film actress, writer, and director with Vixen Media Group, Kayden Kross, told Insider that porn satisfies biological urges when couples aren’t together.

“It’s the safest option right now as an outlet for sexual needs,” she said. “There’s a lot of boredom, maybe even new curiosity after a lot of people have gone through their usual routines over and over again at home and are looking for novelty.”

While regular 2D porn alleviates boredom, it might not do much to make up for the lack of human interaction in your day. Virtual reality porn, however, might be the next best thing.

source VR Bangers

Daniel Abramovich, the CEO and cofounder of VR Bangers, told Insider his company has seen a 30% growth in sales since the coronavirus lockdown began. He said this is probably because “people are going crazy at home.”

“VR Porn actually gives you the opportunity to get transferred into a different part of the world,” he said. “We have experiences in the woods, in hair salons, hospitals, restaurants, other countries, you name it – pretty much places that people miss the most right now.”

Erotic movie director Erika Lust has noticed more people have been watching her 3D film “360º of Lust” over the last two weeks.

“Technology is really saving our lives during lockdown times,” she told Insider. “People are consuming more adult content lately and I believe that at some point they may be longing for something more interactive and, in some way, more liberating than 2D porn.”

‘People can feel the butterflies in their stomachs’

Regular porn means yet more staring at a screen, but VR transports you somewhere else and provides some relief from being stuck inside the same four walls day after day.

“You can experience a greater emotional engagement and a different type of sensorial interaction with VR porn,” Lust said. “So I guess people watching it could definitely feel less lonely and give a boost to their mood while relieving the stress we may be feeling at the moment.”

As Abramovich explained it: “people can feel the butterflies in their stomachs.”

“You’re still able to get all the intimacy in VR Porn videos such as kissing, whispering in the ears, and all the other feelings that you get in real life and don’t normally get in regular porn,” he said. “As you might have seen people falling down while trying to lean on tables in VR, the same thing happens in VR porn – the brain reacts to the experience in an entirely different way.”

Clinical psychologist and consultant for the Between Us Clinic, Daniel Sher, warned Insider that sound research and scientific evidence for the neurological impact of VR porn is limited.

“However, research on virtual reality immersion more generally has found that this sort of stimulus can affect a person’s brain and nervous system in a unique and powerful way,” he said.

“Unlike old-school 2D porn, VR porn is more interactive. The stimulus derives from a sense of connection and interaction with a virtual user, rather than just the presentation of hardcore imagery.”

This means the connection people have with it is deeper and more satisfying, he said.

Sex and relationships are being redefined

Psychologist Perpetua Neo told Insider the world is changing in ways we never expected. People who might have been going out at the weekends to find sexual partners, or those arranging dates through dating apps, suddenly don’t have the opportunity for casual hookups anymore.

“It’s a time in which sex and relationships and love and lust and everything else is quickly being redefined,” she said. “You have to turn to the best alternative, and what’s the most real? VR porn.”

People who never considered trying porn in VR might now be turning to it and finding it’s “an amazing revelation for them,” Neo said, and finding it provides a sense of intimacy if they are feeling particularly lonely during isolation.

“It could be something that changes their neural circuits and makes them do it again and again after the pandemic dies down,” she said. “It might reshape their sexual interests, habits, and behaviors.”

Couples who are isolating together, on the other hand, will have different reasons for trying VR porn. They may be new and still exploring each other’s preferences, or old-timers who have quickly realized they need to spice things up.

“We’re talking about people who are working with each other, parenting with each other, living within the same confined space, and instead of having that two hours with each other where they go through the motions, they realise they are a bit bored and don’t want to have sex with each other,” said Neo.

“VR porn can provide another avenue to go down where both parties may be consensual and want to broaden the flavor of their sexual life.”

The problem for singletons is that VR porn is also “low-hanging fruit,” Neo said. It shortcuts the dopamine circuit in the brain where you put in the minimum effort for maximum reward.

“No matter how real it feels and how much you enjoy it, that person on the screen is never going to replace proper human contact,” she said.

“They are not going to be a friend, a girlfriend, or your confidant. They are not real to you, essentially … So go into it with eyes open, and watch out for addiction.”

Other concerns with overusing VR porn include dissociation, dependence, and something called “Porn-induced erectile dysfunction.

“The idea is that your brain becomes accustomed to the extreme levels of stimulation that hardcore porn use provides,” said Sher. “Then, when you’re with a real-life partner, your brain is not sufficiently stimulated to get an erection.”

Overall, there’s a fear from mental health professionals that a tempting VR world can lead people to become more isolated from the real world than they were before.

“The more you lock yourself away from the world, the more your world shrinks,” Neo said. “The scarier it is to enter, and you make excuses, because anxiety is also about avoidance. The more you avoid the more you prove to yourself you can’t go back.”

‘It might not cure your depression or loneliness by 100%, but it will for the time being’

Not everyone in the VR adult entertainment world has seen a dramatic increase in user-base. Stan Gearson, the CEO and cofounder of VR camgirl company DreamCam, told Insider viewing figures were the same in March as they were in February.

He thinks this is because there is around 25% less content as the performers are no longer leaving their houses to go to specialist studios.

“I do believe when this situation becomes more stable people will calm down and sit at home in quarantine and use services like DreamCam more,” he said. “Also I think this situation with coronavirus will have some long term impacts for users’ behavior; for entertainment behavior.”

The biggest challenges the industry are facing right now is the amount of VR headsets being sold and the fact people may have less privacy than they did before socially isolating with others.

“They don’t have time or the possibility to use this service because they are now locked in their houses with their families,” he said. “But at the same time, there are some new users who are using it because they are sitting in their houses alone. So there is a balance between all those trends.”

Gearson believes DreamCam is “like a playground” where users can communicate with a girl to provide comfort in a time of loneliness or even practice their communication skills. Many users spend most of their time talking to the camgirls rather than wanting the sexual content.

“In history, the first psychotherapists were the prostitutes,” said Gearson. “It’s one of the most ancient professions, and for some men, this communication was like a psychotherapy session … They want to decrease the level of their inner pressure.”

Abramovich agrees that VR adult content could play a big part in helping people through periods of depression, anxiety, and frustration – feelings we are much more likely to be affected by now, and there’s very little to do about it.

“This lockdown makes people feel like they are in jail, and what do people want to do when they are stuck in jail? Escape!” he said. “So the only safe place to escape to would be a virtual world. It might not cure your depression or loneliness by 100%, but it will for the time being.”