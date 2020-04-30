20 adult-friendly kids’ movies to watch together while isolating

caption “Sing” and “Mary Poppins Returns.” source Illumination Entertainment/Netflix

It can be hard to find kids’ movies that will also appeal to the parents watching along.

Classics like “Charlotte’s Web” and “Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark” will transport parents back to their youth.

Movies like “Antz” and “Chicken Run” are filled with jokes only adults will understand.

These adult-friendly, critically acclaimed kids’ movies can be accessed now on streaming services like Amazon Prime, Netflix, and Hulu.

Though some kids’ movies can have high-pitched characters and hard-to-follow plotlines, the films on this list will keep parents entertained, creating fun for the whole family.

Old favorites like “Charlotte’s Web” or “Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark” will transport parents back to their younger days. Recently released features like “Klaus” or “The Willoughbys” cover strong themes, like the power of friendship and the importance of family, and movies like “Chicken Run” are filled with jokes only adults will understand.

Take a look at all the adult-friendly kids’ movies that you can watch while isolating together.

“Klaus” tells the story of a lazy postman who forms an unlikely bond with a mysterious toymaker — together they bring joy to a town that desperately needs it.

caption “Klaus”. source Netflix

What’s it about? “Klaus” tells the story of Jesper Johansson, a spoiled and lazy son of a wealthy postmaster general. To teach him the meaning of hard work, Jesper’s father sends him to Smeerensburg, an isolated and unfriendly town where he must send thousands of letters a year or lose his heir to the family fortune. While attempting to find a way to send so many letters, Jesper comes upon Klaus, a toymaker hidden in the woods. Together they form an unlikely bond, and deliver toys and joy to the once-sad town.

Why will parents love it? It was nominated for Best Animated Feature at the 2020 Oscars, and Rotten Tomatoes’ critics gave it a 94% score. Though a Christmas-themed movie, the film’s message of building bridges and mending fences is important year-round. Additionally, the unique animation and soundtrack will be sure to intrigue an older audience.

Where can I watch it? Netflix

“Chicken Run” follows a rooster who arrives on a farm of chickens doomed for slaughter. He tries to teach them how to fly away to freedom.

caption “Chicken Run”.

What’s it about? After a flamboyant rooster named Rocky is shot from a circus cannon, he finds himself on a farm in Yorkshire, England. He discovers that all the chickens there have been doomed to become meat pies. Rocky and the chickens devise a plan to help them learn how to fly so they can escape their fate in the pie factory.

Why will parents love it? This stop-motion animated comedy has a critics rating of 97%. It is a hilarious tale about what can be achieved with sheer willpower, with some jokes only adults will appreciate.

Where can I watch it? Hulu

“The Willoughbys” takes a dark theme of parental neglect and uses humor to turn it into a tale of the true meaning of family.

caption “The Willoughbys”.

What’s it about? The Willoughby children feel neglected by their parents and hatch a plan to get them out of the house by introducing them to a conveniently “kids free” vacation. When the parents leave, the children have free rein, until a new and delightful nanny comes to stay with them. However, when child services find out the children are living without parents, the children go on the run and find the true meaning of family along the way.

Why will parents love it? According to Rotten Tomatoes, critics gave the film an 89% score for its charm and clever wordplay. The film delves into important themes about love and the meaning of family that will appeal to older audiences.

Where can I watch it? Netflix

“Kung Fu Panda 2” builds on the story arc from the first installment, but has a unique storyline that allows it to stand on its own.

caption “Kung Fu Panda 2”. source Paramount Pictures

What’s it about? The second installment of “Kung Fu Panda” sees Po, the panda voiced by Jack Black, having become a master of kung fu. However, Po and his team of animal martial arts masters face a new threat, a mysterious villain who wants to conquer China and destroy kung fu. Po must look to his mysterious past to find the strength he needs to succeed.

Why will parents love it? The film received an 81% score from critics. It looks at themes of personal identity that will appeal to both children and parents alike, and its cultural references to China offer an educational aspect.

Where can I watch it? Netflix

“Charlotte’s Web” tells the classic tale by E.B. White of a farm pig hoping to avoid slaughter, Wilbur, and his helpful spider friend, Charlotte.

caption “Charlotte’s Web”.

What’s it about? The animated movie tells story from E.B. White’s book of the same name. A farm pig, Wilbur, is about to be killed for being the runt of the litter, but is saved by the farmer’s daughter, Fern. Wilbur remains Fern’s beloved pet until he gets bigger, when he is sent to another farm. Wilbur searches out new friends, yet all the other animals tell him he’ll be dinner by tomorrow. However, a curious spider named Charlotte finds Wilbur and tells him that she’ll help save his life, by weaving messages like “Some Pig” into her web.

Why will parents love it? Critics gave this adaptation a 76% positive rating. Parents will feel nostalgic for this 1973 film, transporting them back to their own childhoods … and no doubt getting as emotional about the movie as they did back then.

Where can I watch it? Amazon Prime, Hulu

“Mary Poppins Returns” stars Emily Blunt as the magical nanny, Mary Poppins, who comes to help the Banks family in times of trouble.

caption “Mary Poppins Returns”.

What’s it about? Set in 1930s London, Michael Banks (who was visited by Poppins in his childhood) is a widower living with his three children. Far behind on payments, he is about to lose their home. To help the family a second time, Mary Poppins descends from the sky, promising to be the children’s nanny, and with her help they are able to save their home.

Why will parents love it? Critics rated it at 79%. Parents will love this continuation of an old classic featuring some of today’s biggest stars.

Where can I watch it? Netflix

“Belle and Sebastian” is about a boy and a stray dog in the French Alps who become heroes when they defend their village from Nazis.

caption “Belle and Sebastian.”

What’s it about? Set in the French Alps in 1943, the film follows Sebastian, a 7-year-old orphan living with his adoptive grandfather and his niece. The family lives in the small village of Saint-Martin, which although occupied by the Nazis, is secretly organizing the escape of Jews into Switzerland. One day while wandering in the mountains, Sebastian meets a stray dog, whom he names Belle, for her beauty. When a German patrol officer arrives in the town to stop the secret passage of Jews, Belle and Sebastian work together to fight off the officer and save the Jews.

Why will parents love it? Critics gave it a 91% positive rating. Parents will love the historical significance.

Where can I watch it? Amazon Prime

“Antz” is about a worker ant named Z who struggles with balancing his individuality and working in the communal way of his colony.

caption “Antz.”

What’s it about? Z-4195, or “Z” for short, is a worker ant who struggles with expressing his individuality in a world where commonality is everything. He falls in love with the colony’s princess, Bala, when she visits a bar while escaping the stresses of royal life. The ant colony declares war on a termite kingdom, and to see Bala again, Z must join the army and fight.

Why will parents love it? Ranked by critics at 92%, “Antz” delves into real-life struggles on how to strike a balance between fitting in and standing out. This is another one with some mature concepts and jokes only adults will get.

Where can I watch it? Hulu

“Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark” follows the archaeologist, Indiana Jones, who must find a sacred covenant in Egypt before the Nazis can.

caption “Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark.”

What’s it about? The first movie of the Indiana Jones franchise is set in 1936. Jones is hired by the US government to find the “Ark of the Covenant,” a sacred box believed to contain two stone tablets of the Ten Commandments. Jones must travel to Egypt to retrieve it before Hitler’s Nazis can access its fabled power.

Why will parents love it? Nominated for multiple Academy Awards after its release in 1981, critics gave the film a 95% rating. Parents will feel nostalgic for a young Harrison Ford as he faces adversity and unforeseen obstacles in an international journey to save the world from evil.

Where can I watch it? Netflix

“Incredibles 2” follows the Incredible family and sees them switch family roles, with Mr. Incredible staying home while his wife, Elastigirl, fights evil.

caption “Incredibles 2,”

What’s it about? Building on the storyline of the first film, the Incredible family battles the evil Underminer. Though they stop him from destroying City Hall, he still manages to rob a bank and escape. Due to damage caused to the city, the Superhero Relocation Program is shut down, leaving the Incredibles without jobs. However, a wealthy businessman proposes an idea to publicize secret missions to help regain public trust in superheroes. Since Mr. Incredible often causes collateral damage, his wife, Elastigirl, is sent on initial missions, leaving her husband at home to care for their children and new baby.

Why will parents love it? The film was nominated for an Oscar and given a 94% rating by critics. Parents will love the film’s subversion of traditional gender roles, as well as its sharp and funny plotline.

Where can I watch it? Netflix

“How to Train Your Dragon” tells the story of a young Viking who befriends a dragon.

caption “How to Train Your Dragon.”

What’s it about? Hiccup is a young Viking living in the village of Berk, on an island that is often attacked by dragons. However, when Hiccup befriends a dragon in the forest after offering it fish, the pair become an unstoppable team.

Why will parents love it? It received a critic rating of 99%. It has beautiful animation, a thrilling plotline, and also manages to shed light on the importance of breaking stereotypes.

Where can I watch it? Amazon Prime

“Sing” is about a koala attempting to save his theater by holding a singing competition. Animals from all over the city enter, following their performing dreams.

caption “Sing.”

What’s it about? In the animal-inhabited city of Calatonia, koala Buster Moon’s theater is struggling. In an effort to save his beloved stage, he starts a singing competition and opens it to the whole city. Animals of every kind come to audition, and prove that dreams can be achieved.

Why will parents love it? Critics rated it at 72%. The film has a surprisingly star-studded cast, including the likes of Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon, and Seth MacFarlane. It’s full of humor, and has an inspiring message.

Where can I watch it? Amazon Prime

“Bridge to Terabithia” is about two classmates who create a fantasy world inhabited by all sorts of magical creatures.

caption AnnaSophia Robb in “Bridge to Terabithia.”

What’s it about? Jess is bullied at school, but when he meets new student Leslie, he discovers that the two are neighbors. Together they form a friendship and go out into the woods together, where they create the fantasy world of Terabithia, full of intriguing magical creatures. The fantasy world helps one of them overcome a tragedy.

Why will parents love it? The film is ranked by critics at 85%. It has themes on the importance of friendship, and overcoming heart-wrenching tragedy.

Where can I watch it? Hulu

“Frozen” tells the story of a kingdom stuck in perpetual winter and two princesses who must work together to unfreeze it.

caption “Frozen.”

What’s it about? Elsa is a princess with magical powers, which her parents have tried to keep hidden from her younger sister, Anna, by separating the two. However, when they become teenagers, Elsa becomes queen and accidentally uses her powers to put her home in perpetual winter. Anna must team up with a mountain man, his reindeer, and a snowman to save the kingdom.

Why will parents love it? Critics rated “Frozen” at 90%. It features the voices of Kristen Bell and Broadway star Idina Menzel. It is beautifully animated and you’ll no doubt find yourself singing along.

Where can I watch it? Amazon Prime

“Back to the Future Part III” follows Marty McFly as he travels back in time to the Old West to save his friend Dr. Emmett Brown.

caption “Back To The Future Part III” poster.

What’s it about? The third installment in the “Back to the Future” series follows Marty McFly as he gets a letter from his time-traveling buddy, Dr. Emmett Brown (Doc), saying that he has retired in the Old West. It turns out Doc was killed just after the letter was sent, so Marty travels back in time to save his old friend.

Why will parents love it? This nostalgic film has a critic rating of 80%. It will bring parents back to their youths, and allow them to share some of their childhood with their children.

Where can I watch it? Netflix

“Invader Zim: Enter the Florpus” follows evil alien, Zim, as he tries to take over Earth while his human adversary, Dib, tries to stop him.

caption “Invader Zim: Enter the Florpus.”

What’s it about? The film is a reinstallment of the “Invader Zim” series that ran from 2001 to 2006. It follows Zim, an evil alien sent from his planet to overtake Earth. Zim must disguise himself as a human, embedding himself in society while he plots to destroy the world. Dib is the one human who knows Zim’s plan, and he does everything in his power to stop him.

Why will parents love it? Critics rated it at 100% for its imaginative storyline and humor.

Where can I watch it? Netflix

“Akeelah and the Bee” is about a young girl whose spelling ability takes her to the national championships.

caption “Akeelah and the Bee”.

What’s it about? Akeelah is an 11-year-old student in Los Angeles. Home life isn’t easy – her father passed away and her mother ignores her. She is a talented speller but often misses school. When her principal tells her she can avoid detention by entering a spelling bee, she competes and wins. She finds a coach in a visiting English professor and beats the odds to make it to nationals.

Why will parents love it? It has a critics rating of 85%. The film is a heartwarming underdog story with great performances by Keke Palmer and Angela Bassett.

Where can I watch it? Hulu, Amazon Prime

“Zootopia” follows a rookie bunny cop and a sly fox who must work together to solve the case of the city’s predators going “savage.”

caption “Zootopia” is titled “Zootropolis” in the UK and Ireland.

What’s it about? In the city of Zootopia, all animals live together in harmony, predator and prey alike. However, when predators start mysteriously going “savage,” the city becomes a place of fear and prejudice. In an effort to save the city, rookie police officer Judy Hopps gets the help of a wily fox, Nick, whose lawlessness is put to good use.

Why will parents love it? With a critic rating of 98%, “Zootopia” centers on important themes like prejudice and the fallacies of stereotypes, all while maintaining a riveting plot, incredible animation, and references only adults will understand.

Where can I watch it? Amazon Prime

“Inside Out” is about a young girl and the emotions in her head.

caption “Inside Out.”

What’s it about? When Riley’s dad gets a new job in San Francisco, she is uprooted from her Midwestern town and faces a hard transition for the first time in her life. In her head, her emotions, all with their own characters, try and do whatever they can to keep Riley happy. However, the emotions start to argue with one another, and the whole system shuts down. They have to work together to get things back on track.

Why will parents love it? Critics rated it at 98%. “Inside Out” illustrates the importance of listening to our emotions, and teaches viewers that we can’t just be happy all the time if we want to achieve meaningful growth.

Where can I watch it? Amazon Prime

“Horton Hears a Who!” follows Horton the elephant after he finds a speck of dust in the jungle and discovers that it harbors an entire city.

caption The mayor in “Horton Hears a Who!”

What’s it about? While walking through the jungle, Horton the elephant stumbles upon a speck of dust unlike any other – inside he can hear the city of Who-ville. Horton forms a friendship with the city’s mayor, and tells him that he will do everything he can to protect their city and transport them to safety.

Why will parents love it? Ranked by critics at 79%, the film illustrates the Dr. Suess classic, with a message important for children and parents alike: “A person’s a person, no matter how small.”

Where can I watch it? Hulu