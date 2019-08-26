Model Adut Akech says a magazine used a photo of a different black woman in an article about her: ‘This would’ve not happened to a white model.’

caption Adut Akech models Versace at Milan Fashion Week on February 20, 2019. source Estrop/Getty Images

Model Adut Akech says Australia’s Who magazine used a photo of another black woman to support an article written about her.

On Instagram, Akech addressed the mistake and said she believes “this would’ve not happened to a white model.”

Akech also said in her post that she’s not aiming “to bash” Who magazine, but instead wants to start a conversation within the modeling and fashion industries.

While Who magazine has yet to speak publicly about the incident, the Lord Mayor of Melbourne Sally Capp said on Twitter that the city is “frustrated and deeply disappointed.”

A model who has walked the runway for designers like Versace, Moschino, and Burberry has called out an Australian magazine for confusing her with another black woman in a recent article.

On Sunday, Adut Akech took to Instagram with photos of a two-page spread featured in Who magazine. The article, titled “Model Moves,” included an interview with Akech, as well as multiple photos of her. The largest photo, however, featured a different black woman, named Flavia Lazarus, and not the South Sudanese-Australian model.

In the caption of her Instagram post, Akech wrote that she believes “this would’ve not happened to a white model.”

“This has upset me, has made me angry, it has made me feel very disrespected, and to me is unacceptable and inexcusable under any circumstances,” Akech said about the photo mix-up.

While the 19-year-old said she “personally” felt “insulted” by the magazine’s mistake, she also said she felt like her “entire race has been disrespected.”

“By this happening, I feel like it defeated the purpose of what I stand for and spoke about,” Akech wrote. “It goes to show that people are very ignorant and narrow-minded that they think every black girl or African people looks the same.”

“I feel as though this would’ve not happened to a white model,” she continued. “My aim for this post is not to bash Who Magazine – they have apologized to me directly – but I feel like I need to express publicly how I feel. This has deeply affected me and we need to start an important conversation that needs to happen.”

At the end of her caption, Akech urged publications to fact-check articles before publishing them, and also called on Australia to “do better.”

“Australia you’ve a lot of work to do and you’ve got to do better – and that goes to the rest of the industry,” she said.

On Monday, Akech said on her Instagram Story that she’s facing “ignorant comments” in response to her original post.

“To those who are ‘offended’ about my post calling out Australia, that’s your personal problem that I really don’t care about,” she said. “I will continue to call out Australia and the industry until this stops and that’s that.”

caption A screenshot of Adut Akech’s Instagram Story on Monday. source Adut Akech/Instagram

Akech also thanked those supporting her.

“But thank you to those are being understanding – seeing it for what it is,” Akech said. “I appreciate the support. This is the way forward and the way to bring awareness and end to these issues that should not still be happening in that day and age. Period!”

caption Adut Akech thanks her “understanding” followers on Instagram. source Adut Akech/Instagram

Akech is set to be the ambassador of Melbourne Fashion Week, which takes place between August 28 and September 5. Lazarus, the model who was incorrectly featured in Who magazine’s latest issue, has also modeled for the fashion event.

On Instagram, Melbourne Fashion Week said it supports Akech, Lazarus, and their choices to speak out about the error.

“Last week, an article was published in Who magazine profiling our ambassador Adut Akech,” Melbourne Fashion Week wrote on Instagram. “We are extremely disappointed that a photo of one of our campaign models, Flavia Lazarus, was mistakenly printed instead of a photo of Adut.”

“Both Adut and Flavia have expressed their disappointment and we support them,” it continued. “This error is unacceptable, and both Who Magazine and our public relations agency, opr, have apologized.”

While Who magazine has yet to speak publicly about its mistake or Akech, Sally Capp, the Lord Mayor of Melbourne, did discuss the incident on Twitter.

“I want to say how frustrated and deeply disappointed we are at the City of Melbourne regarding what’s occurred with our incredible Melbourne Fashion Week ambassador Adut Akech and MFW model Flavia Lazarus,” Capp wrote. “Adut is right, we need to do better.”

“We are working to identify ways we can make a positive impact so that these acts of discrimination, whether intentional, blasé or blindly, do not keep happening,” she continued.

“I will be meeting with Adut tonight, but I’d like to express my deepest apologies to her and offer whatever support we can provide,” Capp said. “The response to the situation so far is unacceptable and we are talking to all parties to find a way to put this right.”

“Most importantly, we are talking to Adut to create the most positive and proactive outcome from an awful and completely avoidable situation,” she said.

Representatives for Adut Akech declined Insider’s request for further comment beyond her social media statements. Representatives for Flavia Lazarus and Who magazine did not immediately reply to Insider’s requests for comment.