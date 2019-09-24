- You can now buy an advent calendar full of different cans of hard seltzer for the holiday season.
- The Hard Seltzer Advent Calendar from gift-basket company Give Them Beer retails for $79 and includes 12 curated hard seltzers from a variety of US brands, according to the product description.
- Though there isn’t a set list of the seltzers that will be included, Give Them Beer’s website has a photo that shows a number of popular options like Truly Raspberry Lime and White Claw Black Cherry.
- The calendar also comes with a gift card for you to leave a cutomizable personal message if you’re buying it as a gift.
If you’re bummed about the summer of hard seltzer coming to an end, don’t worry – a hard seltzer advent calendar is here to keep the party rolling into the holiday season.
The Hard Seltzer Advent Calendar, which retails for $79 from gift-basket company Give Them Beer, includes 12 curated hard seltzers from a variety of US brands, according to the product description.
“We don’t want to give away the surprise, but you can rest assured that the seltzers included have been hand-selected to include a variety of brands and flavors from across the US that actually taste good,” the description reads.
While the brand doesn’t give a set list of seltzers, there is a picture of 12 seltzers on its website that shows a number of popular options. Insider has reached out to representatives for Give Them Beer to find out if these will be included in the calendar.
Here are all the options pictured above:
- Truly Grapefruit
- Truly Raspberry Lime
- White Claw Black Cherry
- Smirnoff Raspberry Rosé
- Golden Road Spiked Agua Fresca
- Spiked Seltzer Grapefruit
- Crook & Marker Peach
- Corona Refresca Guava Lime
- Henry’s Peach Mango
- Cape Line Hard Strawberry Lemonade
- Cape Line Blackberry Mojito
- Ritas Sangria Spritz
The calendar also comes with a gift card where you can leave a cutomizable personal message if you’re buying it as a gift.
If you order a calendar, there is one caveat worth knowing about: Give Them Beer’s website notes that “someone 21 or older will need to present a valid photo ID upon delivery of all Hard Seltzer Advent Calendars,” so make sure you have your license or passport ready to go.
The beer gift-basket seller is following in the footsteps of many other beer companies that have begun offering hard seltzer options, as the lower-calorie drink continues to rise in popularity within the alcohol industry.
If you’re not into hard seltzer, Give Them Beer alternatively offers a Beer Advent Calendar and a Wine Advent Calendar for purchase.
