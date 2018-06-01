Advertisers are starting to ditch Samantha Bee over her snipe at Ivanka Trump

source Comedy Central

The fallout from comedian Samantha Bee’s insult to Ivanka Trump looks like it’s just getting started.

Hours after Bee apologized for calling the first daughter a “feckless c—,” companies began suspending their advertising on her TBS program, “Full Frontal with Samantha Bee.”

The automotive classifieds website Autotrader and the insurance giant State Farm announced they were pulling their ads from the show.

There was fierce backlash over Bee’s remark which aired Wednesday night, and the comedian released a statement apologizing to the first daughter on Thursday. By Thursday night, advertisers began to flee, CNN reported.

Autotrader, the automotive-classifieds website, said in a statement according to CNN: “We will not run Autotrader advertising on Samantha Bee’s show moving forward.”

The insurance giant, State Farm, told CNN that it asked TBS to suspend its advertisements as well. “We constantly review programs to ensure alignment to our programming guidelines and brand values,” State Farm’s statement read.

Bee’s comment was couched in a broader criticism of a photo Trump posted of herself with her child over the weekend. That photo was seen as tone-deaf among some observers, as news about the Trump administration’s policy on migrant children gained new momentum.

Responding to the photo on Wednesday night, Bee said “Do something about your dad’s immigration practices, you feckless c—.” The comedian’s remark came just hours after Roseanne Barr’s self-titled TV show was canceled over a racist comment she made about a former Obama administration adviser.

TBS released its own statement after Bee’s apology, calling her remark about Ivanka Trump “vile and inappropriate.” It was not immediately clear whether any other disciplinary action would be taken.

Fox News opinion-show host Laura Ingraham saw similar uproar in March after she mocked a Parkland school shooting survivor on her show.