What you need to know in advertising today

caption Amazon CEO and founder Jeff Bezos. source Alex Wong/Getty Images

Amazon pulled its fourth-quarter advertising spend from Bloomberg, but the company’s ads are still being served on the publisher’s site.

According to a report from BuzzFeed News, Amazon pulled ads from Bloomberg on October 16 after the site published a controversial story alleging the Chinese government hacked Amazon and Apple’s hardware by embedding microchips into third-party motherboards. A source familiar with the advertising relationship between the companies confirmed to Business Insider that Amazon stopped its “pretty significant” fourth-quarter ad spend.

But when Business Insider looked at Bloomberg’s website on Friday, an ad for Amazon Prime promoting the upcoming show “Homecoming,” starring Julia Roberts, appeared at the top of an article page from a story published on October 24 about Uber – purchased through programmatic technology.

In other news:

‘Bite-size, usable and shareable’: Inside BlackRock’s digital rebrand that’s taking cues from social media. BlackRock is taking the first step in a digital rebrand by rolling out a new website on Monday, led by chief marketing officer Frank Cooper.

Facebook has discovered an Iranian influence campaign that was followed by more than 1 million people. The accounts were spreading divisive political posts on the social network and had amassed about 1 million followers, the company said.

Elsewhere at Facebook, Wall Street is surprisingly upbeat after 5 recent catastrophes at the company – but there could be a sting in the tail. Wall Street analysts pointed to the fact Instagram is hugely popular with users and advertisers, and that many Facebook users feel locked into the social network.

Here’s how much top Silicon Valley startup salespeople really get paid, according to leaked Andreessen Horowitz data. The data includes base salary, bonus percentages, and equity – across different funding rounds and different sectors.

Broadcaster J Sports beamed digital ads for AIG and Canon onto the field during a rugby game between Australia and New Zealand, reports The Daily Mail. The ‘virtual advertising’ was quickly pulled.