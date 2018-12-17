What you need to know in advertising today

caption Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy source YouTube/WEEIVideo

Barstool Sports is joining the stampede of publishers trying to drum up more revenue from readers.

The 15-year-old company known for its bawdy take on sports and culture is launching a new service in January called Barstool Gold. The existing content will stay free, but for $50, people will get exclusive material like new podcasts and documentaries.

The service will kick off with a documentary about Barstool founder Dave Portnoy himself and how he started the company as a print newspaper in Boston, supported by gambling ads, before expanding to the web.

In other news:

The co-founder of HQ Trivia and Vine has died at the age of 34. TMZ was first to report the death of Colin Kroll, while The Daily Beast and others confirmed the story with New York Police Department sources.

Facebook’s latest privacy scandal: The private photos of millions of users were accidentally shared with 1,500 apps. The affected pictures include those posted on Facebook Stories and Facebook Marketplace, as well as those that were uploaded but never shared, Facebook said.

CBS is rolling out new sexual harassment programs following Les Moonves, Charlie Rose allegations. In an email to all CBS staff Friday, the company said it’s rolling out new sexual harassment programs and urged them to fill out an anonymous survey about workplace culture.

Prada pulled monkey trinkets accused of using ‘blackface imagery’, and now New York’s commission on human rights is investigating. The black and red figurines went viral on social media after a Facebook post by a New York-area lawyer compared them to “blackface imagery.”

Google CEO Sundar Pichai’s testimony to Congress exposed the abject failings and futility of Washington’s version of tech policy. Republican lawmakers fixated on the unproven idea that Google and big tech is censoring conservatives.

Amazon’s celebrity-filled Super Bowl commercial was this year’s most-watched YouTube ad, reports The Wall Street Journal. Nike, Groupon and Apple also topped the list.