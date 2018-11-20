What you need to know in advertising today

caption Jonah Peretti, Founder and CEO, Buzzfeed, speaks at the Wall Street Journal Digital Conference in Laguna Beach source Thomson Reuters

BuzzFeed already sells a cobranded kitchenware line at Walmart and has a book club in partnership with Amazon. Now, it’s rolling out a recurring membership program for its readers.

BuzzFeed News is asking readers to donate to the news outlet to support its journalism. Specifically:

For $5 a month, readers can get access to exclusive newsletters with some of the publisher’s biggest scoops as well as behind-the-scenes content.

And for $100 a year up front, they can receive all of the above and a limited edition BuzzFeed News tote bag, along with other merchandise down the road.

The membership program comes on the heels of a pilot program kickstarted in late August, when the company started working with Google to test contributions directly from its audience to gauge readers’ willingness to pay to support its stories.

It also marks BuzzFeed’s latest move in its ongoing bid to continue to diversify its revenue streams.

Jonah Peretti, the chief executive of BuzzFeed, told The New York Times that his company could eventually merge with other online publishers to negotiate better terms with tech platforms like Facebook. Initial preliminary discussions involving a few companies reportedly have already taken place.

