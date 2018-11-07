What you need to know in advertising today

Less than 24 hours after an advertisement that was widely condemned as racist aired during a Sunday Night Football game on NBC, the network issued a sweeping reversal, vowing to immediately remove the ad. NBC cited the ad’s “insensitive” nature as the reason for its removal.

Shortly after, both Fox and Facebook, which aired the ad on their respective platforms, issued similar statements and pulled the ad.

The 30-second primetime advertisement released by President Trump’s campaign attempted to draw a connection between convicted cop killer Luis Bracamontes, an undocumented Mexican immigrant who is now on death row, and the so-called migrant caravan now traveling up through Mexico toward the US border. There is no known connection, and Trump has frequently used the migrant caravan – a group of several thousand Central American migrants fleeing violence and poverty in their home countries – as a talking point to stoke fears about immigration in the US.

Click here to read more about how the ad passed muster.

In other news:

Media and advertising could be rocked by some crazy deals in 2019 – including AT&T buying Roku and Google buying LiveRamp. Advertising and media have witnessed a flurry of mergers-and-acquisitions activity in 2018, which is likely to gain steam in 2019, according to a new Forrester report.

Forrester also expects that Instagram and WhatsApp will save Facebook, and blockchain’s use in advertising will become more mainstream.

Facebook says Russia may have been behind a fresh plot to contaminate US democracy during the midterms. Facebook says the 115 accounts it pulled down this week for meddling in the midterms may have been linked to notorious troll farm, the Internet Research Agency.

The Victoria’s Secret fashion show illustrates ‘how out of touch the brand still is,’ Jefferies says. Analysts cited sinking TV ratings and sluggish sales as reasons why the annual TV event will struggle.

Starbucks says it’s taking lessons it learned from it’s ‘long game’ in China and rolling them out in the US. Among those innovations are delivery services designed to closely resemble the experience customers enjoy inside Starbucks retail stores.