What you need to know in advertising today

caption Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg source (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Facebook’s revenue came in lighter than expected during the third quarter, but Wall Street breathed a big sigh of relief that users in the US did not flee the social network in droves after a string of scandals.

Facebook’s daily users in the US – its most valuable market – flatlined at 185 million during the three months ended September 30, the same level as at the end of Q2.

Not long ago such a lack of growth would have been considered a big cause for concern among Facebook investors. But in a sign of how low the expectations have become, investors celebrated the fact a feared user exodus did not materialize.

Click here to read more about Facebook’s third-quarter earnings.

In other news:

‘The cord is still intact’: A Comcast exec explains why America’s largest TV provider can survive the death of cable TV. “Some say the future of TV is apps – we really believe it is more and more around aggregation,” Matt Strauss, the executive vice president of Xfinity Services, said.

Brands are demanding more sophisticated measurement for TV ads – and a startup claims to have cracked the code by using advertisers’ own data. VideoAmp’s platform plugs into TV viewership, digital ad logs, and set-top data to help brands plan out how much they should be spending in TV.

Craigslist founder Craig Newmark says there’s a forgotten weapon in the online information war – and he’s putting his money where his mouth is. Newmark, founder of craigslist and Craig Newmark Philanthropies, writes about why local news is vital to maintaining a healthy democracy.

Facebook approved fake political ads ‘paid for’ by Cambridge Analytica. Business Insider ran two fake ads listed as “paid for by” the defunct political consultancy Cambridge Analytica, despite the fact Cambridge Analytica is banned from Facebook.

‘#StopLying’: Steve Madden slams Nicki Minaj on Twitter as the rapper’s feud with Cardi B escalates. On Monday, Nicki Minaj claimed that Steve Madden originally approached her for a partnership, but eventually made a deal with Cardi B instead.

Ad veteran Bob Greenberg is stepping down from agency R/GA after 40 years, reports Adweek. US president Sean Lyons will succeed Greenberg.