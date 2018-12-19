What you need to know in advertising today

source Shayanne Gal/Business Insider

Introducing the rising stars of Madison Avenue.

Whether developing breakthrough ad campaigns, using data in new ways, or coming up with new ways to reach consumers, this crop of young advertising professionals is turning traditional advertising on its head and shaking things up on Madison Avenue and beyond.

Business Insider has in the past recognized the 30 most creative people in advertising under 30. This year we broadened the criteria to include rising talent in departments beyond creative while increasing the age limit to 35.

We’ve included people with a variety of roles and experiences, spanning planning, creative, strategy, business development, and talent. We looked beyond ad agencies to consulting companies like Deloitte Digital and IBM iX that are increasingly competing with them.

We finalized the list based on agency and peer nominations, our own research into their awards and campaigns, the influence they’ve had on their companies, and their potential to be future leaders in the industry.

Click here to see who made the list.

In other news:

A MoviePass consultant was removed after employee allegations of inappropriate behavior toward women. His quiet return has eroded trust. Former music manager Bob Ellis, who has ties to Hollywood stars, worked as a marketing consultant for MoviePass starting in April, eight current or former MoviePass employees told Business Insider.

‘It’s just not fair’: Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy defends his controversial site against accusations of toxicity and misogyny. Portnoy said Barstool is really just a comedy site that shouldn’t be held to the same standards of behavior as a news site.

Facebook admits that it allowed Netflix and Spotify to access your private messages. The New York Times looks at how Facebook gave big brands like Amazon, Microsoft and Spotify access to private messages from a reported 70 million monthly users.

Elsewhere at Facebook, a story from Gizmodo claims that Facebook has changed its policy around location data collection and now makes it impossible for users to avoid being tracked for ads. A Facebook spokesperson told Gizmodo that the company does not use WiFi data to track locations for ads if a user has “Location Services” turned off, though it does use IP information, and other information like check-ins and the current city on a user’s profile.

IHOP will no longer advertise on Tucker Carlson’s Fox News show after he says immigrants are making the US ‘poorer and dirtier.’ The chain said it stands for “welcoming folks from all backgrounds and beliefs into our restaurants.”

‘Y’ is for Verizon? Oath is rebranding as Verizon Media Group, but the company appears to have flubbed the announcement. Oath is changing its name to Verizon Media Group, and news of the rebranding was accompanied with what many guessed to be the new logo – the letter “Y.”