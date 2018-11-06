What you need to know in advertising today

NBC is pulling an ad it aired over the weekend from its networks following a backlash.

The 30-second ad, approved by President Donald Trump, aired during the “Sunday Night Football” game between the New England Patriots and the Green Bay Packers.

Facebook and Fox News have also pulled the ad. “Upon further review, Fox News pulled the ad yesterday and it will not appear on either Fox News Channel or Fox Business Network,” Marianne Gambelli, the president of Fox’s ad sales, said in a statement to Business Insider.

CNN previously deemed the ad too racist to air, issuing a statement on Twitter on Saturday: “CNN has made it abundantly clear in its editorial coverage that this ad is racist. When presented with an opportunity to be paid to take a version of this ad, we declined. Those are the facts.”

The primetime ad attempted to draw a connection between Luis Bracamontes, an undocumented Mexican immigrant who was convicted of killing two Sacramento deputies in 2014, and the so-called migrant caravan now traveling up through Mexico toward the US border. There is no known connection.

Click here to read more about the controversial political ad.

In other news:

‘I gotta take a knee like I’m Colin’: Brands like Sprite and IBM are wading into politically charged advertising with the help of digital publisher Attn:. Some of the ads have the company’s logo, but the publisher is also experimenting with white-label content for brands like Sprite.

Ivanka Trump wins 16 Chinese trademarks despite shutting down her business. The trademarks were filed for everything from umbrellas to sausages.

Amazon’s got its eyes set on yet another market – and one high-flying upstart should be worried. In the broader streaming-video market, Amazon is emerging as the chief rival to Roku.

A startup backed by Marc Benioff raised a bunch of new money to bring branded websites back from the dead. Brandcast has raised $18 million in Series A funding to build out technology that lets marketers build and edit websites quickly.

Venture-capital investment in advertising technology and marketing-technology startups will plunge in 2019, according to a report from Forrester Research covered by the Wall Street Journal. Forrester predicts a 75% drop in venture-capital funding to these startups in 2019, to $1.8 billion from $7.2 billion this year.