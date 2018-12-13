Adyen Adopts Oracle Payment Interface to Streamline Payments for Bars and Restaurants

This relationship combines a leading PoS solution with a single payments platform to simplify payments for merchants and create new frictionless experiences

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 13 December 2018 – Adyen, the payments platform of choice for many of the world’s leading companies has built an integration to the Oracle Payment Interface (OPI), streamlining the process of handling card payments in the food and beverage sector. Adyen, an existing Gold level member of Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN), has worked with Oracle in the retail sector for a number of years and this new integration extends the relationship to enable Oracle users in the food & beverage sector to benefit from the same global payment platform.

The relationship enables bars, restaurants and quick service restaurants (QSR) to use a single payment solution across all of their locations, integrated with Oracle’s Simphony Point of Sale (PoS) software. The new service is available in more than 40 countries across the EU, US, Australia and Singapore.

Adyen’s platform creates a near seamless experience for consumers and simplifies the flow of payments. For example, table service is enhanced with features that enable staff to retrieve bill information, split a bill between guests, print itemised receipts, as well as set up custom tipping options directly on card payment terminals. Customers also have the flexibility to pay with whichever payment method suits them — from cards to alternative payment methods including Alipay, WeChat Pay or contactless and wallets such as Apple Pay or Google Pay.





As a cloud solution, Oracle’s Simphony provides food and beverage operators with a centralized solution for simplified, agile management and control. Every PoS terminal within the enterprise can be updated from a central location – giving merchants complete control over menus, pricing, and promotions. This enables a consistent guest and brand experience, while reducing the costs of onsite software maintenance and technical support. Centralisation also enables changes to be planned and tested weeks and months in advance so that rollouts are smooth and on time.

“From bars, to cafés or quick service restaurants, customer experience is vital in the hospitality sector” said Roelant Prins, Chief Commercial Officer, Adyen. “Payment infrastructure is vital to unlocking those interactions that customers demand. By working with Oracle, we are providing merchants in the hospitality sector the solutions to deliver the best possible customer experience to suit their individual needs.”

Adyen (AMS: ADYEN) is the payments platform of choice for many of the world's leading companies, providing a modern end-to-end infrastructure connecting directly to Visa, Mastercard, and consumers' globally preferred payment methods.

Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN) is Oracle's partner program that provides partners with a differentiated advantage to develop, sell and implement Oracle solutions.

