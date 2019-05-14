A fraternity is being investigated after video surfaced of members forcing a dog to do a keg stand

caption Alpha Epsilon Pi at Hofstra University is being investigated. source Courtesy of @kristinaproscia

The chapter of Alpha Epsilon Pi fraternity at Hofstra University in Hampstead, New York, has been suspended after a Snapchat video emerged showing members forcing a puppy to do a keg stand.

It’s unclear when the video was taken, but it was later posted to Twitter on May 11 and authorities launched an investigation.

A 21-year-old senior from Hofstra handed over the puppy to authorities on Monday.

The AEPi chapter has been suspended by Hofstra, and its national organization has sent a “cease and desist” on all activities.

A fraternity at New York college has been suspended and a criminal investigation has been launched after a Snapchat video emerged showing members forcing a puppy to do a keg stand at an outdoor party.

It’s unclear when the video was taken, but it was posted to Twitter on May 11 and Hofstra University in Hampstead, New York, confirmed it had suspended Alpha Epsilon Pi.

Gary Rodgers, with the Nassau County Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, told INSIDER that a 21-year-old senior from Hofstra handed over the puppy to authorities on Monday.

Rogers said the organization is investigating the incident and has visited the fraternity house, where the puppy was living. The dog, a King Charles cavalier between five months and 10 months old, was in good shape despite the video, Rogers said.

so apparently it’s okay to force dogs to drink beer even though it can kill them???? @HofstraU @AEPi pls do better @peta pic.twitter.com/u8Wx78MUfL — Kristina (@kristinaproscia) May 11, 2019

Footage showed two men, who have not been publicly named, pick the dog up during an outdoor party and put a beer dispenser into its mouth, mirroring what people call a keg stand.

The video was initially posted on Snapchat, then shared on Twitter by an Adelphi University student who told INSIDER she was shown it by a friend.

“The behavior seen on the video is unacceptable and in violation of the University’s Code of Community Standards,” Karla Schuster, Hofstra’s assistant vice principal of university relations, told INSIDER. “The University has been in communication with Alpha Epsilon Pi International headquarters, as well as with chapter members regarding this off-campus incident. In accordance with University policy, the chapter has been placed on interim suspension pending an investigation. In addition, any individual students identified in the video will also be subject to the University’s Code of Community Standards.”

Jonathan Pierce, a former international president of AEPi and the fraternity’s spokesman, told INSIDER that the chapter received a “cease and desist” over suspected health and safety violations.

“During this investigatory period, there can be no chapter activities,” Pierce said. “We hope that we are able to use this as a teaching moment to help build better young men who are committed to our policies and our mission of developing the future leaders of the world’s Jewish communities.”