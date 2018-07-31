Aeromexico plane carrying at least 97 passengers crashes shortly after takeoff in northwest Mexico

- An E190 aircraft from Mexican airline Aeromexico reportedly crashed with 97 passengers and four crewmembers.
- The accident took place near the General Guadalupe Victoria International Airport in Durango, northeast of Mexico City.
An E190 aircraft has reportedly been involved in an accident in northwest Mexico, according to the Mexican airline Aeromexico.
The plane was carrying 97 passengers and four crewmembers, according to Gerardo Ruiz Esparza, the secretary of communications and transportation.
“Aeromexico has been aware of an accident in Durango and we are working to verify the information and get details,” the airline said on Twitter.
The accident took place near the General Guadalupe Victoria International Airport in Durango, northeast of Mexico City, according to the state’s governor, José Rosas Aispuro Torres. The flight was on its way to Mexico City.
“I have instructed the defense ministry, the National Civil Protection System, and the secretary of communications and transportation to collaborate in attention to the air accident [that] occurred in Durango,” Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto said on Twitter.
Photos from the Durango’s State Coordination of Civil Protection show emergency crews attending to a fire:
Corporaciones de emergencia y seguridad se encuentran en el km17 de la autopista Durango – Torreón atendiendo accidente de la aeronave, cede el paso a los vehículos de emergencia ???? pic.twitter.com/XR75WuMlai
— PROTECCIÓN CIVIL DGO (@CEPCDurango) July 31, 2018
Other photos and video footage from the scene show what appears to be the aircraft with tail number XA-GAL:
Así luce el avión de #Aeroméxico accidentado pic.twitter.com/levqAKG11F
— Emmanuel Rosalez (@journalero) July 31, 2018
Así hasta ahora las imagenes mas cercanas del avión que se desplomo en Durango de Aeromexico pic.twitter.com/xPTJuyhj01
— Gabriela Tlaseca (@gtlaseca) July 31, 2018
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.