Mexico’s largest airline is trolling the United States with a brilliant ad about Trump’s border policies

Aeromexico gave discounts to some people based on the results of a DNA test.

Aeromexico is giving out discounts on flight to Mexico based on “how Mexican” people are.

For its latest ad, the airline gave DNA tests to people who said they would never consider traveling to the country – and gave them discounts that corresponded with their DNA.

Aeromexico has released another advertisement challenging President Donald Trump’s policies.

“Mexico’s first destination is America, but America’s first destination is not Mexico,” the ad begins. “So we went to a typical American town to ask why they don’t consider Mexico an option to travel to.”

Now, the United States is a diverse place with more than 325 million citizens, but the Mexican flag carrier was able to find some Americans who, in their own words, were absolutely not planning on going to the US’ southern neighbor anytime soon.

Aeromexico, of which Delta Air Lines owns a 49% stake, then convinced those people to take a play out of Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s book and submit a DNA test to see if they had Mexican heritage that they didn’t know existed.

You probably guessed where this was going, but many of those same people did in fact have some heritage traceable to Mexico. The airline then turned any percentage found in the test into a matching discount on fares to Mexico.

“That’s bulls—,” one person said in the ad. Others were just as surprised. “I love discounts,” another said.

The ad goes on to cite Department of Homeland Security stats that show Mexican immigration to the United States goes back as far as the 1800s, centered understandably in southern states.

And it’s not Aeromexico’s first time taking on Trump’s rhetoric with commercials, either.

In 2016, a similar ad featured emotional images of border fences, riots, and protests shortly after Trump’s inauguration.

“There are no borders within us,” the ad finishes.