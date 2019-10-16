10 top-rated Airbnbs in Chicago that are under $205 and available to book most weekends for the rest of the year

caption This rock-themed apartment includes instruments as decor you can actually play. source Airbnb

Chicago is a great city to visit year-round, but fall offers a chance to explore with cooler temps, and before holiday crowds descend.

With flight deals readily available, consider planning an affordable weekend escape to the Windy City. Many highly-rated, inexpensive Airbnbs are available to book for the next several weeks, ranging from $93 to $205 nightly.

We selected Airbnbs that were rated 4.9 or higher, available on weekends October through December (many include Thanksgiving for a small price increase), nicely styled, and centrally located.

With its impressive urban landscape, innovative food and drink, ample art and architecture, and friendly residents, Chicago is exciting to visit whether it’s your first or fifteenth trip.

And right now is a great time to plan a city break there before the holiday family rush and harsh winter begin.

With two major airports, it’s also pretty easy to land a great deal – I found cheap fares on Expedia starting at $156 (at the time of publication) from New York for Friday to Sunday travel in October, November, and December. The more flexible you are on timing, the cheaper the flight.

Of course, you’ll need somewhere to stay. Airbnb is incredibly popular in Chicago, filled with stylish, affordable, and centrally-located accommodations.

To help you plan the perfect Chicago weekend, I combed Airbnb listings based on the following criteria:

Airbnb listing is for the entire home (no awkward hallway conversations with your host). The home is available on a weekend in October, November, and/or December. If you want a holiday trip, most are also available over Thanksgiving for an increase of approximately $20-30 per night. Listings are under $205 a night, for a range of affordable, yet upscale properties. All were available to book as of publishing time. All are highly-rated Airbnb listings with a review score of 4.9 or higher – no surprises here. Decor is well-curated and stylish. Do it for the ‘gram.

Keep reading to book any of these 10 Airbnbs for every price point, ranging from $93 to $205 per night.

One-bedroom apartment in Smith Park, $93

caption Statement wall paper makes a splash in this well-curated apartment. source Airbnb

They had me at king-size Tempurpedic mattress. Though, I’m also swayed by the upscale look, rave reviews, and a great price under $100 per night.

One review writes, “Lesley’s place was great! Super clean and private, and much larger than it looks in the photos … Seriously, the bed was very comfortable and right combo of soft/firm, and King size … The neighborhood was really fun to explore; we walked to Humboldt Park and checked out a bunch of local shops, as well as had an easy walk to the Wicker Park area. The only downside of Lesley’s place is that it was so comfortable and homey that we almost didn’t want to go out and explore the city.”

Review score: 4.96

One-bedroom apartment in Ukrainian Village, $128

caption Exposed brick adds a rustic yet chic look. source Airbnb

While the premise of a basement apartment certainly could sound dreary, this home is light and bright. I love the exposed brick, colorful art, and kitchen with a farmhouse feel. With one double bed, it’s perfect for a solo traveler or couple, with close proximity to Logan Square and Wicker Park.

Review score: 4.92

One-bedroom in Boystown, $131

caption Every detail in this home was meticulously planned. source Airbnb

Here’s another immaculate listing with photogenic decor and a great location. Bonus: there’s a free parking spot included, making it an ideal option for those within driving distance of Chicago.

Confirms one reviewer, “This apartment is gorgeous and in a nice, quiet part of Boystown. The location is perfect. Couldn’t have picked a better spot.”

Review score: 5.0

Two-bedroom farmhouse in Noble Square, $133

caption An Airbnb Plus Verified home, this listing is guaranteed to be a great stay. source Airbnb

Another Airbnb Plus home, this offering has stunning bedrooms and a gorgeous bath. A tranquil backyard, rave reviews, and price tag under $150 per night means it’s also a total deal.

“Beautiful home with lots of thoughtful touches. The garden was the real highlight, a green oasis to escape the urban environment … Reasonably close to public transport and an easy trip into the center of town. Very much enjoyed,” writes one reviewer.

Review score: 4.98

Two-bedroom coach house in Old Town, $140

caption Sliding barn doors and vintage touches add character to this historic home. source Airbnb

Located in historic and central Old Town, this duplex with two bedrooms was originally built in 1887, but today boasts a comfortable, modern feel. It has loads of five-star reviews, including this high praise, “This Airbnb is in a prime location! Only a hop, skip, and jump away from the heart of the city. Also great amenities, cleanliness, and service!”

Review score: 4.96

One-bedroom home in River West, $144

caption The expansive backyard with fire pit is a star draw of this Airbnb Plus Verified home. source Airbnb

I always particularly enjoy booking an Airbnb Plus Verified home, as I can rest easy knowing every need has been anticipated, with impeccable design, service, and amenities. This home is especially welcoming, with an HD cinema projector and 100-inch screen, modern artwork, and a private patio for cozy evenings by the fire.

Review score: 4.92

Two-bedroom apartment in Wicker Park, $148

caption Pops of green and orange make this home really stand out. source Airbnb

Some of my favorite Airbnbs are the ones that looked plucked straight from a home design magazine and this listing surely fits that bill. This two-bedroom home can sleep up to eight people and it’s earned only five-star reviews, including this one: “This apartment is as beautiful as what’s on the photos! The location is perfect, near restaurants and shops. Mia is super responsive and answered all inquiries that I have … We’ll definitely be back.”

Review score: 5.0

One-bedroom in Ukrainian Village, $150

caption This intricately-themed home demands a place on your Instagram feed source Airbnb

Music lovers (so, everyone?) will adore this themed home with a whimsical, interactive design. Grab and play a vinyl record right off the wall, or practice your musical skills on one of the many available instruments, such as the piano in the master bedroom. Other funky touches include a black light room, miniature game room, and plenty of ways to churn out tunes. This apartment is somehow widely affordable, and available to book over the coming months. But be quick, this fun stay is sure to book up.

Review score: 4.92

Two-bedroom duplex in Ukrainian Village, $200

caption With two bedrooms and two floors, there’s tons of space to spread out. source Airbnb

With two large bedrooms, cathedral ceilings, and an open, airy loft layout, this home base is ideal for a small group or two couples. Everything looks modern and bright, the kitchen is brand new, and reviews promise the pictures don’t do it full justice.

Review score: 5.0

One-bedroom apartment in River North, $205

caption Domio apartments come with the space of apartment living, with the perks of a hotel. source Airbnb

If you’re typically torn between booking a hotel or an Airbnb, you’ll love Domio, which fuses the best of both worlds. They run and operate highly stylized, full-service apartments around the country, with all the perks of a hotel. This one bedroom boasts a gorgeous design, high reviews, and the look of an apartment you’ll wish you lived in permanently.

Review score: 4.93