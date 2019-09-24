11 rustic Airbnb cabins in the Catskills you can book for under $200 a night

caption A cozy Catskills cabin for under $200 a night? Yes please. source Airbnb

Fall is a great time to visit the Catskills for fall foliage, ample hiking, and outdoor activities.

Popular areas around Hunter, Windham, and Belleayre Mountains in New York are typically more affordable in fall, before peak ski and snowboard season starts.

We found highly-rated, rustic cabins on Airbnb you can rent on a weekend in October or November for under $200 a night.

Ski season is still a few months away, but that shouldn’t keep you from curling up in a woodsy cabin, especially considering how many cozy Airbnb Catskills rentals are available for under $200 a night. More on that in a minute.

Autumn is also just a great time to visit the Catskills. The popular areas around Hunter, Windham, and Belleayre Mountains in New York are typically more affordable, and inventory is higher compared to peak winter ski season. And while you won’t be able to hit the slopes just yet, you will enjoy colorful leaf peeping, hiking, and other outdoor activities most skiers and snowboarders miss.

The trip to the Catskills is roughly two-and-a-half hours from New York City by car, and many bus lines provide access as well. You may also take a train and then either rent a car, or call a rideshare to complete the trip. It feels a bit more remote than the Hudson Valley, but with just as much charm.

No matter how you arrive, you’ll adore any of these cute cabins in the woods, selected based on the following search parameters:

Airbnb listing is for the entire home (no awkward hallway conversations with your host). The home is available on a weekend. I looked a month out at October 27-29, and November 1-3. All were available to book as of publishing time. All are highly rated Airbnb listings in New York’s Catskills with a review score of 4.5 or higher. Properties are all rustic cabins. Bring on the log, pine, and oak. Homes are affordable, and priced under $200 per night.

Keep reading to book any of these 11 Airbnbs for under $200 per night, starting with the least expensive

Log cabin in Margaretville, $97

caption The mix of stone and wood creates the ultimate rural feel. source Airbnb

I’m not sure what I find more exciting: the rustic chic look of this Airbnb cabin, or the fact that it’s only $97 per weekend night. There’s wide open availability in November, and well beyond. The massive deck and woodsy living spaces effortlessly blends nature with modern amenities. Writes one review, “We had such a wonderful time at this cute cabin in the woods. It felt like a real getaway to a secluded cabin in the wilderness, while being quite close to great restaurants and hikes. The front porch was the ideal place to lounge after a day in the woods. Would recommend to anyone!”

Rating: 4.91

Log cabin in Arkville, $126

caption I wood like to stay here (Sorry. Will show myself out now). source Airbnb

This cabin is everything I hoped for when searching out a log home: classic mahogany exterior, rich wood walls, and knotted pine fixtures. There’s so much wood in fact, that a few white walls almost look misplaced. If you really want to hole up in winter, book now. The extremely reasonable rate is currently available in winter too, and the schedule is wide open in January and February. A Catskills rarity!

Rating: 4.96

Woodsy cabin in Willow, $141

caption Make sure to try the Scandinavian wood-fired sauna. source Airbnb

This studio is no-frills lodging, perfect for the outdoor enthusiast who wants to disconnect in order to reconnect. The cabin has an environmentally conscience bathroom with a walk in shower, sink, composting toilet, and on-demand hot water. However, it’s not totally roughing it – there’s also a private wood-fired steam sauna, perfect for a chilly evening.

Rating: 4.93

Mountainside cabin in Mount Tremper, $154

caption Art aficionados will love staying on the grounds of a contemporary arts center. source Airbnb

Furnishings are simple but bright in this modern studio cabin. It’s located stream-side, on the grounds of Mount Tremper Arts, an internationally recognized contemporary arts center. The home also borders 150 acres of Catskill Park land, with access to hiking right on property. The large deck, hammocks, and charcoal grill make it an ideal base for active mountain adventures.

Rating: 4.93

Microbrew cabin in Livingston Manor, $170

caption Located just steps behind Catskill Brewery. source Airbnb

Here’s one for the craft beer drinkers: a cottage nestled in a field behind the lauded Catskill Brewery. Formerly the brewmaster’s residence, the small cabin is totally private, and available for rental. Ideal for a solo traveler or couple, there’s a small, quaint farmhouse kitchen and queen bed. An abundance of sleek wood creates a Scandinavian feel, coupled with minimal decor and a neutral palette. Grab a brew and hunker down on the deck.

Rating: 4.67

Hiker’s cabin in East Jewett, $176

caption The cabin sits at the base of a highly recommended hiking trail. source Airbnb

Originally a barn from 1840, this historic cabin still sits on the original stone foundation. Three bedrooms comfortably fit groups into the beamed, loft-like space with wood-burning stove. Explore five acres of protected land filled with apple, ash, pine, oak, and maple trees, and loads of hiking. Fun fact: the stone steps are from the 1900s, and were built for dismounting from a horse carriage.

Rating: 4.97

Tiny home in Mount Tremper, $185

caption Small in size, big in charm. source Airbnb

A tiny house seems tailor made for a Catskills getaway, and this sweet home feels especially idyllic. It’s situated mere steps from a pond, wild mountain stream, and waterfall. Bring your pup to this pet-friendly Airbnb, and curl up by the antique wood stove, or under a blanket on one of the the lounge chairs. There’s a kitchenette and eco-friendly bathroom, but no running water. Writes one review, “Loved this tiny cabin so much! The bedroom was my favorite part, with the skylight and beautiful wall of windows looking into the woods.”

Rating: 4.96

Woodland cabin in Palenville, $190

caption Views for days, right from the living room. source Airbnb

Unplug from the city in this three bedroom home nestled within lush Catskills foliage. If you do manage to venture out, you’ll find hiking trails right outside your doorstep. Guests considered stays highly memorable, writing, “The raving reviews are justified, this place is awesome. The location is breathtaking, very well situated for adventure day trips and relaxation. The house is spotlessly clean and generously equipped with everything you need. The local guide by the hosts was excellent. One of the best Airbnb experiences we’ve had.”

Rating: 4.98

Artist cabin in Windham, $195

caption Living spaces are warm and welcoming, but the spa-like bathroom is especially zen. source Airbnb

Your artist host designed this whimsical, custom-built abode with nature in mind. Walls, beams, and arches are all crafted with natural pine and hemlock wood for a soft look that’s peaceful and light. Antique furniture, plush down pillows, barn wood stairs, and a propane stove set a soothing tone inside, while outside, the private stone courtyard with cast iron Norwegian wood stove, and bistro seating makes for a dreamy retreat.

Rating: 5.0

Cabin in Phoenicia, $198

caption Every detail in this stunning home is meticulously styled. source Airbnb

Many Airbnbs are eye-catching, but verified Airbnb Plus listings take it to another level with expert design and details. Take this hideaway for example, with local flea market finds and statement decor. Every nook was tastefully curated, from framed art to patterned blankets. Raves one recent guest, “One of the coolest Airbnbs we’ve ever stayed in! This cabin is a retro mountain escape dream … The house is so charming and funky and really well equipped for any kind of getaway.”

Review score: 4.94

Log cabin in Shandaken, $199

caption Surrounded by woods and gardens, this Catskills cabin brings the peace and quiet. source Airbnb

When you think of a log cabin, it probably looks exactly like this. Woodsy, homey, and transportive to another era, this Airbnb cabin delivers on a true mountain retreat. It’s got much to boast about on the inside too, with a massive stone fireplace, three plush bedrooms, and chandelier light fixtures. Writes one review, “One of the best homes I have stayed in the Catskills … The log cabin is very spacious, wel-maintained, and spotlessly clean. The host was very responsive and the location is central to many spots.”

Rating: 4.89