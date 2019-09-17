12 cozy and affordable Airbnb cabins in Upstate New York you can book for next month

source Airbnb

With the start of fall comes the urge to savor everything autumnal, from colorful leaf peeping to roaring fireplaces.

To help make that possible, we combed Airbnb for cozy listings in Upstate New York to include top-rated cabins, cottages, barns, and more.

Our picks are within three hours of New York City, available on a weekend next month, and range from $100 to $350 a night.

New York’s best season is fast upon us: fall. As temperatures dip, my desire for everything autumnal and cozy rises. But I’m not talking Pumpkin Spice lattes.

I like to head outside to savor the changing leaves while wrapped in a soft sweater. Ideally, I’ll make a trip out of it, and book a cozy Airbnb in Upstate New York, near the Hudson River Valley, Catskills, or other quaint towns.

If you’re like me, you’ll want to jump on the following listings. These Airbnb rentals fit many budgets, and are less than three hours from New York City. To ensure homes are the highest level of hygge, I set the following search parameters:

Airbnb listings are for the entire home (no tip-toeing past your host to the bathroom in PJs). The home is available on a weekend and between approximately $100 to $350 per night. I looked a month out at October 18-20. All were available to book as of publishing time. All are highly rated Airbnb listings in Upstate New York with a review score of 4.7 or higher. Pack your marshmallows – each Airbnb has a fireplace. Properties are unique and encourage coziness – think cabins, cottages, chalets, and more.

Most will require a car. However if you’re that kind of New Yorker who doesn’t own one, or never puts their license to use (ahem, hi, me), don’t let that come between you and a crackling fireplace. Car rental deals are always available, or with some creative planning, homes should be reachable by train or commuter rail, followed by flagging down a local cab or rideshare. For the latter, call ahead. Cell service can sometimes be spotty upstate.

It’s worth noting that cleaning and service fees vary widely from one Airbnb to another. This can drastically impact the final price. Additionally, other weekends may cost more or less, depending on availability.

Once you’re “home,” all properties are close to charming Hudson Valley or Catskill towns, hiking, antiquing, and farm-to-fork fare. Though with affordable Airbnbs this adorable, we won’t be surprised if you choose to hole up all weekend instead.

Keep reading to book any of these 12 Airbnbs for every price point, ranging from $93 to $350 a night.

Slanted cabin in Hudson, $93

caption Interiors are as unique as this one-of-a-kind frame. source Airbnb

While the outside is certainly eye-catching, this woodsy tiny home is special on the inside, too. The design is minimal, with a wood stove and lofted sleeping area. Set on 20 acres, the location is rife with hiking trails and Catskill views. You’ll be about 15 minutes from lovely Hudson, NY, known for high-end antiques and innovative food and drink. But when you return to the cabin, expect to be entirely off the grid. There is no electricity or running water, and the bathroom is actually an outhouse.

Rating: 4.95 Drive from NYC: 2:40

Log cabin in Accord, $180

caption This log cabin looks especially rustic. source Airbnb

This dreamy cabin is just begging you to sip cocoa on the porch or by the fire pit. Outdoor enthusiasts will enjoy the close proximity to Shawangunk Mountains, the Mohonk Preserve, and Minnewaska State Park.

Raves one review, “Talk about a dream cabin retreat! The pictures do not do it justice. What wonderfully relaxing ambiance between the personal pond, diverse collection of records, and the screened-in porch for comfy bird watching!”

Rating: 4.95 Drive from NYC: 2:40

Cottage in Accord, $107

caption The deck is a prime perch for drinking coffee in the morning. source Airbnb

With one queen bed, this is the perfect escape for a couple or sweet solo weekend. Rooms are airy with simple touches like a wood-burning stove and clawfoot tub. The cottage is located next door to the host’s home, which she notes is walking distance to several farms, restaurants, organic cider, and craft beer.

Rating: 4.84 Drive from NYC: 2:40 drive

Victorian townhome in Coxsackie, $191

caption This sleek Victorian home looks straight out of the pages of a glossy magazine. source Airbnb

Beautifully restored, this 1880s Queen Ann Victorian is a great option for those who’d prefer to be close to town. It’s 20 minutes to Hudson – convenient for those arriving by train. Bright and light, the minimalist palette features an Art Deco-era kitchen and hints of mint green. The superior look isn’t accidental; this listing is an Airbnb Plus verified home with hosts who are pros at taking extra care to provide a well-kept space.

Rating: 4.93 Drive from NYC: 3 hours

Cabin in Woodstock, $195

caption A sauna adds a serious dose of luxury. source Airbnb

This one-bedroom guest cottage seems modest at first. But look closer and find luxe amenities like a sauna, saline pool, and memory-foam queen bed. Writes one weekender, “What a lovely little retreat! A perfect cabin for the two of us looking to de-stress from a hectic couple of work weeks in the city … Enjoyed the many spots inside and outside the cabin to sit and read. Meals were also enjoyed both inside and outside, as well as one in town, which is super close.”

Rating: 4.93 Drive from NYC: 2:40

One-room schoolhouse in Forestburgh, $200

caption This former schoolhouse on Airbnb earns an A+ for originality. source Airbnb

A one-room schoolhouse from 1837 was restored with painstaking care while paying homage to historic roots. Those chalkboards are originals! Other elements were updated to feel modern and chic, such as mason jar light fixtures and a subway-tiled shower. Restaurants, antiques, and hiking are all minutes away, but if you really need to recharge, the hosts can book in-home massages.

Rating: 5.0 Drive from NYC: 2:30

Chalet in Windham, $203

caption With three bedrooms and five beds, this is a great home base for groups. source Airbnb

For a group getaway in the mountains, this Catskills retreat sleeps eight under rustic beamed ceilings. Your host even provides firewood and kindling; all you need to do is BYOS: bring your own s’mores. Located near Windham and Hunter mountains, this lodge is usually booked solid in busy winter ski months; visiting in fall offers a great way to snag an otherwise elusive booking.

Rating: 4.92 Drive from NYC: 2:40

Cabin in Saugerties, $230

caption A prime perch to peep fall foliage. source Airbnb

Saugerties is a Hudson Valley haven for those seeking quaint towns to explore. This cottage boasts four beds and reviews are near-perfect. Writes one, “Perfect location close to the villages of Woodstock and Saugerties, and just a short drive to ski areas. The home has spacious common areas and one bedroom with huge windows on three walls looking out into your private woods.”

Rating: 4.98 Drive from NYC: 2:30

Cottage in Kerhonkson, $225

caption Who’s up for corn hole? source Airbnb

Here’s another gem for groups. There are three bedrooms, but if you’re going with me, I call the room with the adjoining tranquil terrace. Though rest assured there’s plenty of other prime real estate too, such as the open-plan living room with wood stove and rocking chair, farmhouse kitchen, and impressive deck. One of several five-star reviews shares, “The house is a wonderfully relaxing place to stay. At night, it was peaceful and quiet and dark – no streetlights, just stars!”

Rating: 5.0 Drive from NYC: 2:30

Farm house in Wingdale, $207

caption This cozy cottage is set on 250 acres of farm land. source Airbnb

For a true country feel, consider staying in this renovated milk house on a working farm. Your hosts raise beef, pork, chickens, and plenty of produce and honey.

Writes one favorite of the farm, “The Milk House is truly beautiful and peaceful. I enjoyed long walks along the river and the gorgeous trees. The wooden walls are cozy and beds very comfortable. I also ordered a bundle of tasty fresh produce, including delicious heirloom tomatoes, and had fresh eggs from the happy hens freely roaming around.”

Rating: 4.71 Drive from NYC: 1:30

Barn in Middletown, $225

caption Just 90 minutes from NYC, this barn is an idyllic escape that’s easy to reach, too. source Airbnb

This former barn was reimagined as a stunning enclave that can easily fit six people for a fun group getaway, or relaxing family vacation.

One Airbnb user writes, “Rustic beauty, inside and out. A home that will invite you to relax and entices comfort, which will not be denied. The drive alone, along the country roads, kept my eyes darting from side to side at the beauty that surrounds.”

Rating: 4.8 Drive from NYC: 1:30

Cottage estate in Croton-on-Hudson, $350

caption Reviewers say this one bedroom home feels “magical.” source Airbnb

This cottage from 1885 is pricier, but for good reason. It’s close to New York City in coveted Croton-on-Hudson, and other towns you’ll want to visit, like Beacon and Cold Spring. It also feels like a regal fairy tale with twinkling chandeliers, vintage touches, and dark wood.

“You really feel far away from the city even though it’s so close by,” writes one reviewer. “The cottage had everything we needed … It has been an incredible getaway from the city.”

Rating: 4.95 Drive from NYC: 1:30