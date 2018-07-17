Gap is following J.Crew in abandoning its bridal business as weddings become more casual. Here’s where you can buy affordable bridesmaid dresses now.

caption BHLDN is owned by Urban Outfitters. source Facebook/BHLDN

Gap Inc.-owned Weddington Way sent an email to customers on Monday confirming that it had wound down all operations.

Weddington Way has officially closed.

On Monday, the Gap-owned bridesmaid-dress retailer sent an email to customers confirming that it had wound down all operations besides its customer-service platform, which will be available for the next month.

Weddington Way sold bridesmaid dresses and bridal accessories online, in 13 US test stores, and in some Banana Republic stores. It sought to capitalize on the casualization of the bridalwear industry by offering ready-to-wear designs in regular sizes that didn’t require alterations.

The company launched in 2011 and was acquired by Gap Inc. in 2016.

Weddington Way follows in the footsteps of one of its competitors, J.Crew, which retreated from bridalwear in 2016 amid flagging sales.

A spokesperson for Gap told Retail Dive in an email in April: “While the business is performing well, we determined that Weddington Way would take time to scale in an impactful way for Gap Inc.”

Gap Inc., which operates its namesake brand, Old Navy, Banana Republic, and Athleta, has been doubling down on its more successful areas of business, specifically Old Navy and Athleta. In September 2017, the company outlined its long-term growth strategy for its brands. It said that it is expecting Old Navy and Athleta to exceed $10 billion and $1 billion in net sales, respectively, in the next few years, and it will be looking to grow these areas of the business. The departure of Weddington Way has left many fans wondering where to shop for affordable bridesmaid dresses now. We put together a list of brands offering dresses that cost between $68 and $328. Forever 21 was the cheapest brand overall:

H&M

caption $79.99. source H&M

Shop here.

BHLDN

caption $120-$168. source BHLDN

Shop here.

Forever 21

caption $68, reduced to $48. source Forever 21

Shop here.

ASOS

caption $143. source ASOS

Shop here.

Lulus

caption $97. source Lulus

Shop here.

Reformation

caption $328. source Reformation

Shop here.