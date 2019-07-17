16 US cities where a typical family can afford a home

Liz Knueven, Business Insider US
Columbia, South Carolina.

Columbia, South Carolina.
Sean Pavone / Shutterstock

When it comes to buying a house, not all cities are equal.

In the past few decades, home prices have been climbing while wages have been stagnant. The rule of thumb was once to buy a house no more than 2.6 times your yearly household income, according to CityLab. Today, that number seems more like an aspiration than a rule, especially in pricier regions like the west coast.

But that doesn’t mean that there aren’t still affordable options out there. Real-estate platform Clever looked at the home price-to-income ratio of several cities with median income and median home value information compiled by Zillow. The data shows that few have been able to maintain a ratio below 2.6.

Below, we’ve listed the 16 most affordable cities in the US according to Zillow’s data, as well as the median household income in each city from the US Census Bureau’s American Community Survey and the median home price from Zillow.

16. St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri’s Gateway Arch
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Median household income: $41,441

Median home price: $116,400

15. Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro, North Carolina
Sean Pavone/Shutterstock

Median household income: $47,043

Median home price: $143,500

14. Harrisburg, Pennsylvania

Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Jon Bilous/Shutterstock

Median household income: $35,300

Median home price: $51,400

13. Tulsa, Oklahoma

Tulsa, Oklahoma
Donald Carr/Shutterstock

Median household income: $45,894

Median home price: $120,900

12. Omaha, Nebraska

Winter in Omaha, Nebraska
Steve O’Donnell/Shutterstock

Median household income: $56,406

Median home price: $179,600

11. Little Rock, Arkansas

Little Rock, Arkansas
Jonathannsegal/Shutterstock

Median household income: $48,463

Median home price: $140,300

10. Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
Gerson Repreza/Unsplash

Median household income: $52,062

Median home price: $130,100

9. Columbia, South Carolina

Columbia, South Carolina.

Finlay Park Fountain in Columbia, South Carolina
Sean Pavone / Shutterstock

Median household income: $43,650

Median house price: $143,400

8. Rochester, New York

A neighborhood in Rochester, New York
Shutterstock/debra millet

Median household income: $32,347

Median home price: $75,300

7. Akron, Ohio

Akron, Ohio’s historic Civic Theater on Main Street
Harold Stiver/Shutterstock

Median household income: $36,223

Median home price: $67,000

6. Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania’s Fort Pitt bridge connects downtown and South Shore
ESB Professional/Shutterstock

Median household income: $45,851

Median home price: $144,500

5. Wichita, Kansas

Wichita, Kansas
Sean Pavone/Shutterstock

Median household income: $50,504

Median home value: $$127,600

4. Syracuse, New York

Downtown Syracuse, New York
Getty Images

Median household income: $34,716

Median home price: $87,600

3. Dayton, Ohio

Dayton, Ohio
Shutterstock

Median household income: $30,128

Median home price: $ 50,500

2. Scranton, Pennsylvania

Scranton, Pennsylvania’s City Hall
Eric Thayer/Reuters

Median household income: $38,683

Median home price: $71,000

1. Toledo, Ohio

Toledo, Ohio
Michael Shake/Shutterstock

Median household income: $37,339

Median home price: $69,700