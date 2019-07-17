16 US cities where a typical family can afford a home

- source
- Thanks to rising home prices and stagnant pay, many cities have a high home price-to-income ratio, according to real-estate platform Clever.
- Sixteen cities across the Midwest, northeast and southeast offer livable salaries and affordable homes, including St. Louis, Missouri; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; and Tulsa, Oklahoma.
When it comes to buying a house, not all cities are equal.
In the past few decades, home prices have been climbing while wages have been stagnant. The rule of thumb was once to buy a house no more than 2.6 times your yearly household income, according to CityLab. Today, that number seems more like an aspiration than a rule, especially in pricier regions like the west coast.
But that doesn’t mean that there aren’t still affordable options out there. Real-estate platform Clever looked at the home price-to-income ratio of several cities with median income and median home value information compiled by Zillow. The data shows that few have been able to maintain a ratio below 2.6.
Below, we’ve listed the 16 most affordable cities in the US according to Zillow’s data, as well as the median household income in each city from the US Census Bureau’s American Community Survey and the median home price from Zillow.
16. St. Louis, Missouri
Median household income: $41,441
Median home price: $116,400
15. Greensboro, North Carolina
Median household income: $47,043
Median home price: $143,500
14. Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Median household income: $35,300
Median home price: $51,400
13. Tulsa, Oklahoma
Median household income: $45,894
Median home price: $120,900
12. Omaha, Nebraska
Median household income: $56,406
Median home price: $179,600
11. Little Rock, Arkansas
Median household income: $48,463
Median home price: $140,300
10. Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
Median household income: $52,062
Median home price: $130,100
9. Columbia, South Carolina
Median household income: $43,650
Median house price: $143,400
8. Rochester, New York
Median household income: $32,347
Median home price: $75,300
7. Akron, Ohio
Median household income: $36,223
Median home price: $67,000
6. Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
Median household income: $45,851
Median home price: $144,500
5. Wichita, Kansas
Median household income: $50,504
Median home value: $$127,600
4. Syracuse, New York
Median household income: $34,716
Median home price: $87,600
3. Dayton, Ohio
Median household income: $30,128
Median home price: $ 50,500
2. Scranton, Pennsylvania
Median household income: $38,683
Median home price: $71,000
1. Toledo, Ohio
Median household income: $37,339
Median home price: $69,700