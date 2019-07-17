16 US cities where a typical family can afford a home

caption Columbia, South Carolina. source Sean Pavone / Shutterstock

Thanks to rising home prices and stagnant pay, many cities have a high home price-to-income ratio, according to real-estate platform Clever.

Sixteen cities across the Midwest, northeast and southeast offer livable salaries and affordable homes, including St. Louis, Missouri; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; and Tulsa, Oklahoma.

When it comes to buying a house, not all cities are equal.

In the past few decades, home prices have been climbing while wages have been stagnant. The rule of thumb was once to buy a house no more than 2.6 times your yearly household income, according to CityLab. Today, that number seems more like an aspiration than a rule, especially in pricier regions like the west coast.

But that doesn’t mean that there aren’t still affordable options out there. Real-estate platform Clever looked at the home price-to-income ratio of several cities with median income and median home value information compiled by Zillow. The data shows that few have been able to maintain a ratio below 2.6.

Below, we’ve listed the 16 most affordable cities in the US according to Zillow’s data, as well as the median household income in each city from the US Census Bureau’s American Community Survey and the median home price from Zillow.

16. St. Louis, Missouri

caption St. Louis, Missouri’s Gateway Arch source Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Median household income: $41,441

Median home price: $116,400

15. Greensboro, North Carolina

caption Greensboro, North Carolina source Sean Pavone/Shutterstock

Median household income: $47,043

Median home price: $143,500

14. Harrisburg, Pennsylvania

caption Harrisburg, Pennsylvania source Jon Bilous/Shutterstock

Median household income: $35,300

Median home price: $51,400

13. Tulsa, Oklahoma

caption Tulsa, Oklahoma source Donald Carr/Shutterstock

Median household income: $45,894

Median home price: $120,900

12. Omaha, Nebraska

caption Winter in Omaha, Nebraska source Steve O’Donnell/Shutterstock

Median household income: $56,406

Median home price: $179,600

11. Little Rock, Arkansas

caption Little Rock, Arkansas source Jonathannsegal/Shutterstock

Median household income: $48,463

Median home price: $140,300

10. Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

caption Oklahoma City, Oklahoma source Gerson Repreza/Unsplash

Median household income: $52,062

Median home price: $130,100

9. Columbia, South Carolina

caption Finlay Park Fountain in Columbia, South Carolina source Sean Pavone / Shutterstock

Median household income: $43,650

Median house price: $143,400

8. Rochester, New York

caption A neighborhood in Rochester, New York source Shutterstock/debra millet

Median household income: $32,347

Median home price: $75,300

7. Akron, Ohio

caption Akron, Ohio’s historic Civic Theater on Main Street source Harold Stiver/Shutterstock

Median household income: $36,223

Median home price: $67,000

6. Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

caption Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania’s Fort Pitt bridge connects downtown and South Shore source ESB Professional/Shutterstock

Median household income: $45,851

Median home price: $144,500

5. Wichita, Kansas

caption Wichita, Kansas source Sean Pavone/Shutterstock

Median household income: $50,504

Median home value: $$127,600

4. Syracuse, New York

caption Downtown Syracuse, New York source Getty Images

Median household income: $34,716

Median home price: $87,600

3. Dayton, Ohio

caption Dayton, Ohio source Shutterstock

Median household income: $30,128

Median home price: $ 50,500

2. Scranton, Pennsylvania

caption Scranton, Pennsylvania’s City Hall source Eric Thayer/Reuters

Median household income: $38,683

Median home price: $71,000

1. Toledo, Ohio

caption Toledo, Ohio source Michael Shake/Shutterstock

Median household income: $37,339

Median home price: $69,700