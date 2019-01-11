32 affordable gifts to congratulate the recently engaged couple in your life — all under $50

The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Business Insider has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

Weddings aren’t only expensive for the couple: usually, their friends and family also end up spending a surprising amount of money on the event, from engagement, shower, and wedding gifts to clothing and transportation.

With these thoughtful engagement gifts under $50, you can express your excitement for the couple and stay within your budget.

A 2018 survey from Bankrate revealed that wedding guests spend an average of $628 on wedding-related expenses, including gifts, attire, and travel. If you’re a friend of someone who got engaged recently, this number probably isn’t something you want to be reminded of.

However, accompanying this expensive revelation is our own reminder that the utility and thoughtfulness of your wedding-related gifts matter more than how much you spend on them. The engagement gift in particular doesn’t have to be splashy (save your money for the big wedding gift) and is more of a way to extend your initial congratulations.

For a memorable engagement gift, consider something that will help them prepare for the wedding, an accessory to match the larger wedding gift they’ll probably receive later, and treats or relaxation tools to calm them down before the big day.

You won’t need to spend more than $50 on these 32 engagement gifts:

A competitive card game designed for couples

Perfect for competitive couples, this fun card game helps them get used to married life and encourages each partner to perform thoughtful tasks for the other in order to earn rewards.

Champagne-infused sweets

Pop the champagne…bears! They’re probably going to be drinking a lot of champagne in the upcoming months as they celebrate their engagement, so gift them these gummies for a sweet, edible change.

An assortment of low-maintenance plants

Succulents last a lot longer than flowers, and are easier to take care of, too. The Sill offers these small plants as well as a variety of other indoor house plants to fill their home with greenery.

A list of essential films to watch together

There’s no excuse for having nothing to watch for the next 100 movie nights. As they watch these can’t-miss films, they can scratch off each “ticket” to reveal a full-color image underneath.

A cookbook of delicious meals to cook together

Cooking every day at home isn’t easy, but it becomes just a little more appealing when done alongside their loved one, with this book of 130 recipes cracked open.

A custom rubber stamp

Is it really official until they have a shared return address stamp? This classic wood block stamp finishes off their invitations and letters cleanly and efficiently.

A face mask to pamper and moisturize their skin overnight

Planning a wedding is stressful, but this thick, soothing mask made from avocado will melt all the tension away.

A media streaming stick

No need to worry about figuring out a new cable subscription together – the Fire TV Stick holds and organizes the streaming services they’ll actually use for shows and movies. This new remote features a Wi-Fi antenna design optimized for 4K Ultra HD streaming and can be set up in minutes.

A popular egg-making kitchen appliance

People love this seemingly gimmicky egg cooker that can quickly make six eggs (hard boiled, soft boiled, poached, you name it) at a time. Whether they’re meal prepping or just ravenous, they’ll appreciate having this device on hand.

A beautiful candle

Candles might be a common gift, but Otherland’s are among the best ones to give. That’s because the scents are unique, the packaging is gorgeous, and everything down to the matchbox message – the engagement-themed one says “The Perfect Match” – is thoughtfully designed.

A small, personalized gift box

Greetabl is a cool service that lets you choose an eye-catching box design and a gift (options range from $4 confetti to a $28 bracelet) to go inside it. Then, pick a few photos, write a personal message, and you have a small gift that may not be extravagant but is infinitely thoughtful.

Matching ceramic mugs

It’s the simple things – like sipping coffee or tea together on a quiet weekend morning – that are often the most enjoyable. Individual Mr. and Mrs. mugs are $20 each and you can pair them up accordingly.

A mischievous sleep mask

If they love the merino wool of their comfortable Allbirds sneakers, there’s more where that came from. This soft sleep mask, available in four styles, uses the same material.

A box of wine and chocolate

If there’s one thing a couple shouldn’t have to share, it’s a bar of decadent, gourmet chocolate. Luckily, there are two in this gift box that pairs the dark chocolate with a Sonoma County red blend.

Simple and pretty ceramic dip dishes

Dip dishes are often overlooked when buying dinnerware and serve-ware. The small, multicolored ceramics from Year & Day make even the messiest spreads look elegant.

Matching monogrammed leather keychains

These little leather accessories provide a touch of luxury every time they reach for their keys. There are multiple leather colors available, and you have the option to monogram the keychain so they’ll never mix their keys up.

A book that has been called a ‘wedding therapist in a pocket’

It’s all too easy to let the insignificant details of wedding planning overshadow the real purpose of the event. This practical guide will keep them calm in the face of overwhelming wedding complications.

A cold brew iced coffee maker

Since there are so many different types of coffee machines on the market, you’re better off waiting to see which one they add to their registry to buy as a wedding gift. But in the meantime, this convenient cold brew maker is an affordable choice to satisfy their coffee fix.

A smart home assistant and light bulb bundle

Their entry to the perfect smart-home set-up starts with this Echo Dot-smart bulb kit, which will let them turn their lights on and off or adjust the brightness with their voice.

A soothing bath salt

Another thoughtful self-care gift is this synthetic ingredient-free bath salt composed of lavender and essential oils.

Embroidered towels

Washcloths (Pair), $20 + $30 embroidery, available at Weezie Washcloths are the perfect towel size for a small engagement gift. Ordinary towels these are not – they’re ultra-fluffy and soft, made from 100% organic long-staple cotton, and can be personalized with a variety of embroidery styles.

An invitation frame

After all the time spent designing and sending out invitations, they can’t forget to keep one for themselves. A double frame is a sweet way to feature the announcement.

A diffuser that will only dispense their favorite scents

They can determine what mood they want to set in their home with Dimensions Fragrance’s personalized scent diffusers. The site takes them through the “scent story” they hope to achieve, and lets them choose their favorite three fragrance notes.

A marble cheese board

Every night will end up including an Insta-worthy cheese and charcuterie spread once they own this chic board.

A custom map poster

Take them back to the college campus they once ruled, their first date, or their favorite vacation destination, down to the exact coordinates. Good luck deciding on one of the many bold and artistic map designs.

A hand-drawn card

So it’s not hand-drawn by you, but the thought put into finding a beautiful card also counts. This one has copper foil stamping that glints at the right angle and comes with a brown kraft envelope.

A surprisingly sleek dish rack

Simplehuman puts a sleek twist on boring kitchen products, like this steel frame dish rack with a smart drainage system that prevents water from dripping on the countertop.

An instant camera to capture shared memories

The fanciest DSLR can’t beat the novelty and instant gratification of this Instax camera, which produces mini prints to slip in wallets and hang on the wall.

A unique photo display

The unexpectedly stylish combination of solid brass and Portuguese cork will share the stage with whatever photo they decide to display.

Coasters in an unusual shape

A departure from the usual round coasters, these X-shaped accessories do the job just as well.

A journal they can share thoughts in

This daily question journal will show definitive proof of how much the couple changes in three years and only requires a couple minutes of thought and few lines of writing per day.

A personalized wooden ring box

This rustic box will keep their rings safe before and after the wedding. With its wooden construction and custom engraving, it’ll be easy to distinguish from their other jewelry storage accessories.