4 trends that were all over the runway at New York Fashion Week — and how to wear them on a budget

The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Business Insider has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

caption We saw cinch-waist styles all over runways. source Shopbop

Another New York Fashion Week has come and gone, while others like Paris Fashion Week are currently underway. Though the runway festivities are over in New York, we’ve been blessed with plenty of fun, new trends to inspire our shopping hauls. Don’t worry – you don’t need a haute couture budget to snag the same styles you just saw on the catwalk.

We reached out to Caroline Maguire, fashion director at Shopbop, to get some insider insight on where to find affordable versions of New York Fashion Week’s most notable trends. She clued us in on four of her favorite trends from last week’s shows, as well as some of her favorite affordable options – so you can feel runway ready in no time.

Keep reading for adorable, affordable versions of four of New York Fashion Week’s biggest trends:

Quotes provided by Caroline Maguire.

Trend: animal instincts

source Yutong Yuan/Business Insider

“This season we’re seeing a continuation of the animal print trend on the runway with a huge focus on zebra! I am loving the bold look of this – especially when paired with bright neon colorways.”

Trend: flirty feathers

source Yutong Yuan/ Business Insider

“There’s something super timeless and chic about feathers, which we’re seeing a lot of this fall. They can instantly make even the most masculine shape feel a bit more feminine.”

Trend: simple cinching

source Yutong Yuan/ Business Insider

“Cinched waists are back and here to stay! I love the idea of a high-waisted paper bag short, oversized top, or pant with a cinch-waist – it gives your look structure and definition.”

Trend: Cool Quilting

source Yutong Yuan/ Business Insider

“Fall is all about comfort and texture when it comes to outwear. We’re seeing an update in quilted outwear – puffers, jackets, blazers – in new colorways and fun fabrics.”