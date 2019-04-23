30 graduation gifts under $100 that the Class of 2019 will love

Insider Picks writes about products and services to help you navigate when shopping online. Insider, Inc. receives a commission from our affiliate partners when you buy through our links, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective.

Students across the nation are eagerly preparing for graduation and what awaits them beyond the ceremony stage.

Whatever they’re doing after graduation, there are some near-universal gifts that can help them navigate post-grad life with confidence and excitement.

Find everything you should give your grad, from kitchen tools to travel gifts to subscriptions, at our Class of 2019 gift guide hub.

For anxious students ready to leave school and start the rest of their lives, graduation, set to take place in the next month, probably feels like it’s inching toward them at a glacial pace. For parents and loved ones, it’s probably hurtling toward them way too quickly for their liking.

As soon-to-be-grads experience the complicated feelings of finishing a chapter of their lives, the parents, relatives, and loved ones are right there alongside them to celebrate it all.

Your new grad could be continuing on with more school, starting work, or still figuring out what they want to do. Regardless of their plans, congratulations are surely in order, and there’s no better way to say so than with the following practical, thoughtful, and indulgent gifts. There’s something for everyone in the Class of 2019 in this under-$100 gift guide.

Give your grad a proper send-off without spending more than $100 with these 30 gift ideas.

A popular daily planner to keep them focused and motivated

source Panda Planner

It’s important not to get complacent after graduation. The highly popular Panda Planner not only helps them be productive but also blends in self-appreciation and happiness strategies to keep them motivated.

Glasses that take the edge off harsh office lighting

source Felix Gray/Instagram

Though originally designed to protect their eyes from digital screen and reduce eye strain before bedtime, these blue-light glasses also ease the horror that is corporate office lighting. Whether in an office or at home, they’ll find these actually stylish glasses useful.

A mini instant camera

source Amazon

The years are only going to fly by faster after graduation. They can capture and cherish all the most important moments with their loved ones thanks to this must-have accessory.

A green plant that’s easy to keep alive

source The Sill

Is a millennial/Gen Zer’s apartment set-up really complete if it doesn’t have at least one leafy plant in the corner or on a sill? The ZZ Plant, which comes with a planter, only requires low-to-medium indirect light and waterings about every two weeks.

A map that reminds them of a special place

source Grafomap

Remembering their roots, where they went to school, or a favorite spring break trip looks nicer than ever with Grafomap’s custom maps. Zoom in to a hyperspecific location and choose from nine different design themes to find one that will represent their place well. You can also write your own title, subtitle, and tagline.

A monthly book subscription

source Book of the Month/Instagram

Students are hard-pressed to find time to read for fun while in school. They’ll likely have a little more time after graduation, and you can help them get back into the joy of reading with a Book of the Month membership. BOTM lets them choose one book from a curated selection of five titles across a range of genres, and sends it right to their door.

An Instant Pot

source Amazon

Whether your grad never got around to learning how to cook, will be very busy as they navigate adulthood, or can’t seem to catch a break in the kitchen, the Instant Pot is the all-in-one kitchen appliance that can cook delicious, full meals for them. It’s easy to use and endlessly versatile.

Comfortable wool loungers

source Allbirds/Instagram

One of the Internet’s favorite shoe brands, Allbirds make the perfect gift for anyone, really. The wool loungers in particular are a comfortable, casual shoe for weekends, traveling, and indoor lounging. If you’re not sure about their color preferences, you can’t go wrong with the classic black or gray. Otherwise, the limited edition colors are stylish and eye-catching.

A monogrammed leather coin pouch

source Cuyana

Personalize this classy and elegant Italian leather coin pouch with a monogram to make it special.

A candle gift box

source Otherland/Instagram

Otherland’s whimsical candle designs and fragrances (think champagne, saffron, and leather, or shiso leaf, verbena, and mint) elevate the candle-giving experience to another level. You can build your own three-pack of 8 oz. candles, select a themed matchbox message, and write your own message for the new grad who loves to relax and indulge in comforting scents.

A Hydro Flask

source Amazon

This is the sturdy, powerfully insulated water bottle that they’ll carry with them everywhere. I’ve had friends lament the loss of their Hydro Flasks with much more emotion than you’d expect for a water bottle.

An external battery

source Anker

An external battery may not be the sexiest gift, but you can’t deny how practical and convenient it is. It’s compact and fast-charging, providing up to 3.5 charges to your device.

A slim wireless keyboard to lets them stay productive while traveling

source Logitech

This wireless Bluetooth keyboard should be on every business traveler or busy student’s carry-on because of its comfortable feel, light and thin build, and reliable connection. The rechargeable accessory is a near-perfect companion to their phone or tablet if they need to type anything up.

Age-friendly champagne treats

source Sugarfina

Enjoy champagne bears, baby champagne bears, and bubbly bears from this candy brand made for adults who haven’t grown up. You can toast your grad with these fun treats regardless of their age.

A Fire TV Stick

source Amazon

More and more people are cutting the cord and recognizing that you really don’t need cable anymore if you share various streaming subscriptions with your friends. The Fire TV Stick organizes all your streaming apps in one place and lets you bring your shows and movies wherever you go. We liked it better than Roku’s streaming stick because it can used for non-video activities and has Alexa.

A Birchbox subscription

source Birchbox

Everyone likes treating their hair, skin, and body well. Birchbox is the best beauty and grooming sampling subscription out there, helping women and men discover new favorite brands.

A portable Bluetooth speaker

source JBL/Instagram

This speaker weighs just over a pound, has up to 12 hours of continuous playtime, and can even be submerged underwater. It lets you bring the party anywhere, so you’re never stuck at an event without the best music.

A cool nylon backpack

source STATE Bags

These fashionable backpacks can be seen all over the streets of New York. The lightweight nylon is weather-friendly and the large main compartment has a padded laptop sleeve. For every bag purchased, STATE Bags also donates a backpack filled with supplies to a child in need.

A beautiful way to display photos

source Artifact Uprising

The solid brass and hardwood box doubles as a frame and a storage place for up to 50 5″x 5″ prints.

A smart electric toothbrush

source Goby/Instagram

Dental hygiene doesn’t get less important as you grow up. Goby’s brush has a smart design, is surprisingly effective for its price, and takes up minimal countertop space. They can subscribe to receive a fresh brush head every one, two, or three months, so they don’t even have to think about it changing themselves.

A skillet they can use for years

source Made In

Say goodbye to the days of cheap hand-me-downs and give the gift of nice cookware that will last. Made In’s five-ply stainless steel and aluminum skillet is sturdy and cooks like a pan that should cost a lot more. Grads who are looking to spend more time in the kitchen now have an excuse to with this piece of cookware.

A couple week’s worth of groceries

For some, grocery shopping is one of life’s greatest joys. Others absolutely hate it. Whatever they feel, they’re going to need groceries – a gift card will make sure they don’t bear the brunt of the “whole paycheck” bill all alone.

Sturdy, versatile dinnerware

source Year and Day/Instagram

A graduate should not be eating meals off the one and only thin plate they own. It’s about time they stock their cabinets with high-quality, durable plates and Year & Day is just the place to find those. Its ceramic pieces come in four neutral colors – navy, pink, gray, and off-white.

A charming handmade card

source Etsy

Send a cute food pun card to congratulate your graduate. You can even customize the cap colors to fit the specific school colors.

A smart home device

source Google

These little devices barely take up any space but help your grad with everything from reporting the weather and reordering home supplies and essentials to calling friends and controlling other smart home devices.

A Fitbit to help them stay active

source Amazon

You might be surprised at how little you walk once you’re not forced to trek across campus for class and events. Fitbits keep track of physical activity and sleep habits so your grad can stay on top of their health. They can even make a competition out of it with friends who also own Fitbits. The new Inspire HR is slim, light, and water-resistant.

An Airbnb gift card

source Airbnb

Exploration and adventure are at their tip of their fingers with Airbnb, which offers lodging, experiences, and restaurant reservations. Airbnb gift cards never expire, so your recipient can take time planning their next trip.

Gear to flaunt their school pride

source Target

Get them excited for the next four years or gift them school gear as a thoughtful reminder of the years behind them. Target’s Fan Shop is full of clothing, hats, bags, balls, games, and drinkware for NCAA schools. Your grad will be able to spot a fellow alum from miles away.

A beautiful gold and white sapphire necklace

source Mejuri

Mejuri’s gold and silver vermeil jewelry provide a taste of everyday luxury. This dainty necklace looks beautiful and simple on its own, but can also be effortlessly layered with other pieces.

A plush bathrobe

source Snowe

Snowe’s most popular bathrobe is a plush piece reminiscent of lux hotel robes. They’ll cozy up in the soft and lightweight terry robe after a long day.