14 places you can retire in the US where the typical home value is less than the cost of a new car

When deciding on a place to retire, questions like weather, taxes, and housing affordability all need to be considered.

We teamed up with Zillow to find US cities where homes are more affordable than the average price of a new car – roughly $37,000.

Based on median home value, cities in the south and Midwest are the most affordable places to retire.

Picking a place to retire boils down to a number of factors.

There’s weather and climate, retiree taxes, access to healthcare, cost of living, and housing affordability to consider. But depending on how much you’re saving for retirement, the latter might be the most important item to check off the list. Homes are getting more expensive – the median home value is currently $226,300, according to Zillow.

But that’s not to say more affordable homes don’t exist. We teamed up with Zillow to find some of the most affordable places to retire, where the median home value is less than the average cost of a new car (and therefore the car’s current value) – around $37,000, according to Kelley Blue Book. While a few of these cities are located in the Carolinas, most are sprinkled throughout the midwest.

Below, take a look at places you can retire in the US for less than the cost of a new car.

14. Eldorado, Illinois

Median home value: $35,900

Eldorado is located in Saline County, Illinois. Its cost of living is around 25% lower than the US average.

13. Blair, South Carolina

Median home value: $35,300

Located in Fairfield County, South Carolina, Blair is near the Broad River and is home to three different plantations.

12. Princeville, North Carolina

Median home value: $34,400

Princeville, North Carolina, was founded after the Civil War. As of 2010, it had a population of 2,082.

12. Oakwood, Ohio

Median home value: $34,400

Oakwood is about 10 minutes south of Dayton, Ohio. As of 2010, its population was 9,202, according to the US Census.

10. Jonesboro, Louisiana

Median home value: $33,300

Jonesboro is located in Louisiana’s Jackson Parish, where it serves as the parish’s railroad, agricultural, industrial, and governmental center.

9. Nanty-Glo, Pennsylvania

Median home value: $32,400

The name Nanty-Glo means “The Ravine of Coal.” Located in western Pennsylvania, it was once a hub for coal mining, but is now relatively quiet.

8. Society Hill, South Carolina

Median home value: $31,300

The oldest community in Darlington County, South Carolina, Society Hill dates back to the Revolutionary War.

7. Naoma, West Virginia

Median home value: $30,200

Naoma, West Virginia, is about five-and-a-half hours east of Washington, DC. Its cost of living is 21% lower than the US average.

6. Commerce, Oklahoma

Median home value: $27,600

Despite being located in Oklahoma, Commerce is part of the Joplin, Missouri, metro area. It has a population of 2,645, according to the 2010 US census.

5. Nunnelly, Tennessee

Median home value: $26,400

Located in western Tennessee, Nunnelly is about 5 miles north of Centerville. Its zip code is 37137.

4. Earlington, Kentucky

Median home value: $25,900

A small town with a population of 1,413, according to the US 2010 census, Earlington is in Hopkins County, Kentucky. Its cost of living is around 29% lower than the US average.

3. Milan, Missouri

Median home value: $22,100

Located in Missouri’s Sullivan County, Milan had a population of 1,802 in July 2018. The average commute time is less than 10 minutes.

2. Montezuma, Indiana

Median home value: $20,900

Located along the Wabash River in Indiana, Montezuma is about 70 miles west of Indianapolis. The town has about 1,100 residents, according to its website.

1. Flint, Michigan

Median home value: $19,200

The principal city in mid-Michigan, Flint is about 66 miles northwest of Detroit. It has a population of 102,434, according to the 2010 US census.