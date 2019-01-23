30 affordable and meaningful Valentine’s Day gifts that won’t cost you more than $50

The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Business Insider has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

If you’ve stepped into any drugstore recently, you’ve probably been reminded – by way of chocolate gift boxes and teddy bears – that Valentine’s Day is quickly approaching. That also means you’ve probably started thinking about finding the perfect gift for your loved ones.

To take the stress out of the search, we rounded up 30 great Valentine’s Day gifts that your special someone will love. From classics like a floral bouquet to fun experiences like a DIY chocolate making kit, we have something for every kind of Valentine. The best part is all of these options are affordable, too – everything is under $50.

A classic floral bouquet

An intoxicating, fresh scent and bright colors make floral bouquets a wonderful gift that they’ll love to keep on display.

A candle that smells just like home

Homesick candles make great gifts for just about every occasion. With unique scents inspired by cities, states, and even experiences, these candles are sure to conjure up memories of wherever they call home.

A trendy take on a bag of candy hearts

If she thinks candy hearts are passé, wow her with a gift that takes the classic Valentine’s Day treat to a new level. This slouchy white T-shirt emblazoned with candy hearts and sweet mantras is something she’ll want to wear all year round.

A cheese board and knives for all of their hosting needs

For the hostess with the mostest, there’s no better gift than a nice cheeseboard that’ll become central to all of their cocktail hours and dinner parties. The marble top is perfect for serving while the wooden block is made to hold a few cheese knives, but they can easily be stacked on top of one another for storage.

A mug that’ll keep their hot drinks hot and cold drinks cold through their commute

Commuters know that bringing a cup of coffee along for the ride can be risky business. If they can’t go without their morning brew, give them a great travel mug so they can keep their beverages hot without any unwanted spills along the way.

A funny tray for your queen or king’s trinkets

She’s your queen, he’s your king – whatever they are, this trinket tray makes a fun gift that also happens to be a very practical place to hold their tchotchkes.

A nice fondue maker for a fun date night in

Why buy just one box of chocolate covered strawberries for your loved one when you could have chocolate covered strawberries for life? You can have anything chocolate covered, or cheese covered, actually, with this fondue pot.

A subtle diffuser that transports you to a night out

Maybe you’ve never brought them to that elusive spot with the fancy craft cocktails, but you can try to bring that spot to them with this speakeasy-inspired diffuser. With scents of leather, bitters, and burnt cedar, this is sure to transport them, or at least fill their space with a nice scent.

A little gift box with small treats inside

If you’re looking for a gift that’s small but still special, Greetabl is the way to go. Greetabl makes small gift boxes that also function as greeting cards. Customize your box with photos and a nice message, then fill it with a few small trinkets and you have a sweet, personalized gift that means more than just a drugstore greeting card.

A travel essentials kit so he can stay sharp on the go

Travelling light shouldn’t keep him from getting a clean shave. This shave kit from Harry’s has all of the essentials they need – a razor, shave cream, and travel blade cover – in TSA-friendly sizes. Plus, it’s packed in a sturdy waterproof case that they can use again and again.

A natural, indulgent bath soak that’ll leave them with silky smooth skin

Giving them the tools they need to get some proper rest and relaxation may be one of the best gifts around. They’ll thank you for this coconut milk bath soak, which will make bath time super relaxing and leave their skin silky-smooth.

A sweet book that you can fill out with reasons you love them

Remind them of all the little reasons why you love them with this sweet book. There are short prompts you can fill out that are sure to make them smile.

A pretty set of mugs that give your morning coffee some meaning

Not only do these simple white mugs dotted in colorful hearts add some sweetness to their morning cup of coffee, but they share a heartwarming message. Plus, for every “Love is Love” mug set sold, West Elm will donate 50% of the proceeds to the Human Rights Campaign.

A classy pair of hoops she’ll want to wear everyday

Hoop earrings are all the rage – so get her a pair to show that you’re in on the latest trends. These ones are small enough to wear every day and come in both silver and gold, so you can pick whichever finish fits her style best.

A dainty heart necklace with some personalization

Give her your heart with this dainty, handmade necklace. The single heart and initial are simple, but sure to be special.

A pair of tech gloves that everyone needs for winter

Make sure your loved one never has to deal with frozen fingers again with these cozy tech gloves from The North Face.

A personalized phone case for their most used accessory

They’re never without their smartphone – keep it protected in style with this personalized leather phone case.

A photo book filled with your favorite memories together

Take all of your favorite photos together and put them in a nice photo book. It’s a great keepsake that they’ll love to look back on.

A smartphone printer which lets them get their favorite Instagrams in print

Nowadays, with Instagram and iPhones, many of our favorite photos never make it off the screen. This small device can print pictures directly from their smartphone, so they have physical photos to hold onto.

A cute hand-crank radio for some old-school sound

For the audiophile who appreciates the old-school way of doing things, give them this hand-crank radio. It’s perfect for on-the-go listening, as it doesn’t need any batteries – just use the hand crank or solar power to juice it up.

A set of herbs and teas so they can create a custom tea blend

With nine different herbs and three different varieties of green tea, they can create their very own loose-leaf blends for a unique cup of tea every morning.

A classic chocolate gift with a handmade twist

Chocolate may seem like a cliché, but it’s a classic Valentine’s Day gift for good reason – it’s delicious! If the idea of a box of chocolates seems too traditional for you, go for something a little more out of the box, like this DIY kit that has all you need to make your own chocolate truffles.

A pair of colorful, over-ear headphones

A pair of headphones with statement-making color and sound – is there anything more your favorite audiophile could want?

A fun way to walk down memory lane

While technology – and growing up – may have made these simple toys seem obsolete, the child inside every adult will be overcome with nostalgia when they receive one of these personalized reel viewers. They’ll love flipping through the reel that’s filled with snapshots of their favorite memories.

An at-home wine tasting kit

Get all of the fun of a wine tasting from the comfort of your home with this kit from Winc. It comes with a unique bottle of Sauvignon Blanc and two nice glasses to drink with.

A custom map of a sentimental place

Whether it’s their favorite city or the exact location where you met, you can be sure they’ll appreciate the sentimentality of this personalized poster, which turns a map of any location you choose into a unique piece of art.

A sweet set of adult gummies

Upgrade the classic Valentine’s Day candy with this bento box from Sugarfina. They’ll love indulging in the fruity, sugary candy lips and roses made with actual Rosé wine from Provence.

A glass that pays homage to their favorite city

No matter the occasion, it’s always a good time to raise a toast to their favorite city. These glasses are made and designed in the USA and feature intricate maps of many of the country’s biggest cities.

A monthly subscription of coffee beans from around the world

Any coffee connoisseur will love the chance to try a bag of new beans from all over the world. With Atlas Coffee Club, each month they’ll get a new bag from a new country, along with brewing tips, tasting notes, and a postcard from the country of origin.

A smart speaker to get their smart home started

Whether they’re new to smart home tech or are a seasoned veteran, an Echo Dot makes a great gift. Though small in size, the speaker has great audio quality and the bonus of Alexa-enabled technology.