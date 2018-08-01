35 unique weddings gifts for every kind of couple — all under $100

The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Business Insider has affiliate partnerships so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

Shopping for wedding gifts can be fun, but it can also get very stressful and very expensive. For example, when you realize the only items left on your friend’s registry are ones that hover around $1,000, or when you’re stuck searching for a gift for the couple that already has every kitchen gadget known to man.

Despite the chaos that can define wedding shopping, rest assured that you don’t have to spend a fortune to give something special.

Some of the items you’ll find below are more conventional wedding gifts like flatware and tableware, while others are less traditional, like air travel and Airbnb gift cards (if you didn’t already know, gifting experiences is becoming increasingly popular these days). For your foodie friends, tech lovers, and world travelers, this list has something for all tastes, styles, and passions.

Most importantly, everything costs $100 or less.

Shop our picks for the best wedding gifts under $100, below:

A gift card for an unforgettable experience

More and more couples are asking for experiences rather than physical products. You can help fund a memorable travel experience for the newlyweds with an Airbnb gift card, which they can put toward accommodations or activities wherever they choose to explore.

A personalized wine delivery that’s curated for their tastes

Winc is a wine delivery service that sends you a box of four bottles right to your door each month. Every box is curated by Winc’s wine experts and matched to your tastes, which they gauge through a short profile quiz. A box starts at $52.

A sleek coffee maker

A French press may not be the fastest way make coffee, but many swear that this low-and-slow method makes the best cup. This Williams Sonoma model is insulated to keep your coffee warm until you’re ready to pour.

A simple tool that’ll take pizza night to a new level

There’s no better way to make pizza than right in your own kitchen – that is, if you have the proper tools. This simple pizza stone is the basis for a dinner that’s just as fun to prepare as it is to eat, helping you to get that crispy crust with your regular oven.

A quality, framed photograph

Give the couple a gift you know they will love – a picture of themselves! All they have to do is upload a photo and Framebridge will frame it in a frame of their choosing, then send it right to their doorstep ready to hang. You can opt for a gift card so they can choose a wedding picture to have framed, or you can select a frame with a message to the couple imprinted on the mat to be sent to them as their gift (you’ll need an image ready for this option). This is a sentimental present that will always remind the couple of their special day.

A cheese board fit for entertaining

This board makes a great gift for the couple that loves to entertain, or simply loves cheese. Complete with a set of four serving knifes, this board has everything necessary for a great cheese platter -minus the cheese.

A casserole dish they’ll use for decades to come

Perfect for the couple that loves cooking at home, these stoneware casserole dishes from Le Creuset come in a range of colors and are all hand-crafted, making each one unique and sure to match any kitchen. They also come with lids that give them extra versatility.

A starter set of ceramic knives

This four-piece ceramic knife set is a great starter kit for home chefs. Don’t doubt the ability of these knives just because they’re ceramic; they are sharp, dishwasher safe, and come with blade shields for easy storage.

A set of cooper mugs that make drinks much more fun

You don’t have to love Moscow Mules to use these cooper mugs. They’re big, bright, and make all cocktails feel much more fun. This set of four is great for entertaining.

A bathtub caddy for ultimate relaxation

What better way to relax after all the craziness of hosting a wedding than with a nice warm bath? This bamboo caddy fits right over the tub and has a designated spot for all of the bath time essentials -a soap dish, book/iPad support, and a wine glass holder.

A backpack fit for a great date

Everyone loves the idea of a picnic, right? Until, of course, you realize how much effort it will take to bring food, beverages, and place settings to the park, beach, or whatever destination you prefer. This backpack takes the hassle out of picnic packing. Equipped with a cooler section for food and drinks as well as a full set of silverware and dishes for two, all you have to do is pack your favorite food and enjoy a lovely meal outside.

A smart speaker that can do much more than just play music

This speaker might look small, but it has some major capabilities. Listen to music, make phone calls, control other smart home devices, and much more with this Alexa-enabled, voice-controlled Echo speaker.

A gift card to put toward a flight

In keeping with the trend of helping the couple fund experiences, it’s worth considering a gift card they can put towards a flight. Zola allows you to purchase a Delta gift card, which the couple can use to get one step closer to their next adventure.

A nice set of glasses to toast to their new marriage

Toast to the newlyweds with this set of sleek cabernet glasses. This set of six is a great choice for wine-lovers and dinner party hosts alike.

A cute and cozy throw blanket

This cotton throw is lightweight and soft, perfect to cozy up with any time of year. The herringbone pattern and fringe are subtle but add some flair, making this a great accent to a living room couch or a bed.

A plush set of towels for two

If you want to give a luxurious gift without breaking your bank, look to the Super-Plush Bath Towel Set from Brooklinen. It includes two large bath towels and two hand towels, all made with a super soft Turkish cotton.

A vase that holds flowers and sentiment

There are many different ways to say I love you, like carving your initials and those of your beloved into tree bark, enclosed in a heart. This ceramic vase plays on that tradition, made to look like a tree trunk. These vases are personalized, so you can pick the initials that will go inside the heart. These pieces are handmade, unique, and unlike a real tree, will be able to stay with the couple wherever they go.

A stylish serving bowl and matching tongs

This set is ideal for serving large salads or pasta dishes. The piece is just as practical as it is stylish, made with eco-friendly acacia hardwood that is liquid, stain, and odor resistant.

A classic cast-iron skillet

The newlyweds will thank you for this versatile kitchen staple. This pre-seasoned skillet can be used on the grill, in the oven, and on the stove, to make everything from simple scrambled eggs to a juicy strip steak.

A customized calendar that makes scheduling a little more enjoyable

Calendars are a necessity for keeping an organized schedule, but with many bland designs, they can be boring. A customized calendar, like this one from Artifact Uprising, is anything but plain, making it a thoughtful and practical wedding gift. Simply input twelve of your favorite pictures of the couple, choose your font, and Artifact Uprising will send the twelve prints along with a sleek, brass easel to display them.

A classy flatware set

With five utensils, this flatware set has all the essentials for any meal. The finish on the handles adds a unique touch to this this stainless steel set, which has service for four.

A cute, custom game night favorite

Game night just got a whole lot cuter. Handmade and carved from maple wood, this four-across game is far from the plastic versions of your youth. The board is carved with hearts and can be personalized to add names, dates, or a sweet message for the newlyweds. This piece is practical and can be used for game night, but it is so well-crafted that it would look great as decor as well.

A 3-in-1 table that can turn any patio into a bar

A clever gift for a couple that loves outdoor entertaining, this singular piece with an adjustable tabletop can be used as a side table, a beverage cooler, and a cocktail table. It’s just as great for drinking a morning coffee on the patio as it is for keeping beers cold for a party.

A set of glass bowls for all of their cooking needs

This set of simple glass bowls comes in 10 sizes, so you can always find the right one whether you’re measuring out spices or whipping up cake batter. Your recipients will find them useful for prepping recipes and serving them too, as the basic style goes well with any other tableware.

A photo stand to show off their favorite wedding photos

After the wedding, the couple is sure to have plenty of pictures. With all of these pictures to choose from, it can be hard to decide which lucky ones will get printed and framed. This little print stand and set of prints is a simple solution to this dilemma, giving the couple a cute, albeit smaller, way to show off some of their favorite pictures of their special day. This set comes with a photo stand and a gift card so the couple can choose the prints themselves.

A starter set of quality cutting boards

These bamboo cutting boards are a simple kitchen staple. With 3 sizes included, this set is great for everything from breaking down large veggies to mincing cloves of garlic.

A classic bakeware set

Muffins, cookies, cakes, and breads- this classic bakeware set has everything they’ll need to make all kinds of delicious treats.

A personalized map of their favorite place

There’s no doubt that throughout our lives the places where we have lived, travelled, and had any other important life experiences take a stake in our memories. Places are important, and they’re personal – which is why these customized maps from Grafomap make a wonderful gift. Simply pick a location, maybe where the couple met, took a special trip, or plan to have their wedding, and Grafomap will present them with an artfully designed a map of this area. Then, chose from a variety of colors and styles for the poster. You can customize all of the labels on the map and choose if you would like it on paper, framed, on a canvas, or even on a T-shirt.

A programmable, transportable slow cooker

There’s a reason Crock-Pot has garnered a cult-like following; these slow cookers make simple work of what will taste like a complicated meal. This model comes with programmable time settings, so you can prepare recipes to accommodate your schedule, and a locking lid, so you can take your meals to go without making a mess.

A modern, but simple place setting

The simple design of these white porcelain dishes is perfect for everyday eating and more formal dinners alike. The woven pattern adds a hint of flair that makes these dishes unique.

A Sunday morning staple

This classic waffle maker will make every morning better, and more delicious. While many reserve waffles for lazy weekend mornings, with its nonstick surface and browning control settings, this waffle maker is very easy to use and clean, so you can enjoy waffles any day of the week.

A two-in-one kitchen gadget

Blenders and food processors are both great devices to have in the kitchen, but they can be pretty big. To save some space, this Cuisinart option brings both devices together with one shared base. You can blend, pulse, chop, and mix all with the ease of one machine.

A food storage set for leftovers lovers

Give the gift of easy organization with this Pyrex food storage container set. With a variety of shapes, sizes, and colorful lids, this set makes it easy to store food in the fridge and actually know what is inside each container.

A Polaroid camera for documenting their favorite moments

There is a sense of excitement that comes with taking Polaroid photos and waiting to see how they develop. This waiting game, and the fact that you have a tangible photograph immediately, makes Polaroid cameras especially fun to use. This set on Amazon comes with a camera and a pack of film, so the newlyweds can start documenting their favorite memories right away.

A kitchen tool starter set

This kitchen tool set from a well-respected cookware brand comes with all of the essentials, making it a great starter option for home cooks. Plus, it comes with the caddy to keep the tools together and organized.