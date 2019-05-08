Adorable video shows an Afghan boy who lost his leg from a landmine dancing after receiving a prosthetic limb

caption Ahmad Rahman, 5, dances after receiving a new prosthetic leg. source International Committee of the Red Cross Afghanistan

In a now-viral video posted by the International Committee of the Red Cross Afghanistan, 5-year-old Ahmad Sayed Rahman can be seen gleefully reacting to his new prosthetic leg.

Ahmad lost his leg when he was only eight months old to a landmine.

Ahmad’s story, while heartbreaking, isn’t unique for the region: thousands of Afghan children have received artificial limbs due to war injuries.

In the adorable video, posted by the International Committee of the Red Cross Afghanistan, Ahmad Rahman dances in a circle as Afghan music blasts in the background and the nurses at the orthopedic center where he received the leg, run by the ICRC, clap and cheer him on.

Ahmad lost his leg to a landmine when he was only 8 months old, the organization noted in a Facebook post. “After receiving the artful limb in our Orthopedic center, he expresses his emotion with a dance and smile on the face,” the post said.

The video has gone viral since it was first posted on Tuesday, drawing in more than 950,000 views on Twitter.

Ahmad’s story, while heartbreaking, isn’t unique for the region: at that specific orthopedic center in Kabul, thousands of Afghan children over the years have received artificial limbs due to war injuries, according to The Washington Post.

In 2018 alone, the ICRC provided more than 22,000 artificial limbs and other orthopedic devices to people – a record number for the organization, despite three decades running rehabilitation programs.

“The record number of Afghans seeking rehabilitation assistance is a reflection of the huge levels of need,” Alberto Cairo, ICRC’s physical rehabilitation program manager in Afghanistan, said in a statement. “Even with all of the people we helped, we aren’t coming close to being able to assist everyone in need.”

As The Post noted, more than 100,000 people have received artificial limbs at the Kabul center since 1988. Around 60,000 Afghans are currently registered without a limb, and around 8% to 10% of them are children.

Today, Ahmad’s family lives in a poor village several hours away from the hospital in Kabul. Raesa, his mother, told the Post that her husband is too ill to work and she travels the distance so her son can visit the ICRC.

“I want him to go to school and become a doctor or a teacher,” she said. “I am so happy … he is a good kid.”