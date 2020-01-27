A Boeing passenger plane has crashed in Afghanistan

caption Ghazni, in Afghanistan, where the plane is said to have crashed on Monday. source Google Maps

A passenger plane crashed in eastern Afghanistan on Monday, officials said.

“A Boeing plane belonging to the Ariana Afghan Airline, has crashed in the Sado Khel area of Deh Yak district of Ghazni province around 1:10 p.m. local time,” Arif Noori, a spokesman for the provincial governor’s office in Ghazni city, told Reuters.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

A passenger plane crashed in eastern Afghanistan on Monday.

“A Boeing plane belonging to the Ariana Afghan Airline, has crashed in the Sado Khel area of Deh Yak district of Ghazni province around 1:10 p.m. local time,” Arif Noori, a spokesman for the provincial governor’s office in Ghazni city, told Reuters.

The number of casualties is not clear yet.

The operator of the plane was thought to be Ariana Airlines, but the CEO denied the report, according to the BBC.

“There has been an airline crash but it does not belong to Ariana,” Reuters said, citing CEO Mirwais Mirzakwal.

“Ariana planes that have left, have reached their destination and have not crashed,” a representative for the airline said. “The plane that crashed, therefore, doesn’t belong to Ariana Airlines.”

This is a developing story. More follows.