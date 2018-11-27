Roadside bomb kills 3 US service members in Afghanistan in the deadliest month this year for the US forces fighting there

caption US military advisers from the 1st Security Force Assistance Brigade hold firearms at an Afghan National Army base in Maidan Wardak province, Afghanistan, August 6, 2018. source REUTERS/James Mackenzie

Three US service members were killed Tuesday in Afghanistan, bringing the total number of Americans dead this month to five.

The count makes November the deadliest month for the US military this year.

Three American service members were killed and three more wounded when a roadside bomb exploded in Afghanistan, NATO’s Resolute Support announced Tuesday.

A US contractor was also injured when the improvised explosive device detonated near Ghazni, a heated battle space that has claimed numerous lives in recent months. Tuesday’s deaths bring the number of Americans dead in Afghanistan this month to five, making this month the deadliest month this year for the US forces fighting there.

Army Ranger Sgt. Leandro Jasso was killed Saturday, the Department of Defense said in an earlier statement, and Maj. Brent Taylor, the mayor of North Ogden, Utah, was killed earlier this month in an insider attack, one of several such attacks this year.

The Americans wounded Tuesday were evacuated and taken for treatment. The names of the fallen will be released pending notification of next of kin. More than a dozen US military personnel have been killed in Afghanistan this year.

Casualties have also been running high for the Afghan security forces, as nearly 30,000 Afghan troops and police officers have been killed over the past three years. During this same period, Afghan government control of the country has dropped from 72% to just over half.

Coalition bombing is at a five-year high, but the war, which entered its 18th year in October, continues with no end in sight.

