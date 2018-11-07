America’s largest union group celebrated the defeat over Wisconsin governor Scott Walker with a six-word burn

caption Governor Scott Walker campaigning on Monday. source Darren Hauck/Getty Images

Wisconsin’s Republican governor, Scott Walker, lost re-election to Democrat Tony Evers.

It was a victory to union groups, who strongly opposed Walker.

“Scott Walker was a national disgrace,” Richard Trumka, the president of The American Federation of Labor and Congress of Industrial Organizations, said in a statement.

Walker’s eight-year tenure as Wisconsin’s governor has been marked by his hostility to unions and the laws that protect teachers. He lost to Democrat Tony Evers, the superintendent of the state’s public school system.

Walker still hasn’t conceded the race, though. Under Wisconsin’s laws, gubernatorial victors must win with at least a 1% vote margin to declare victory. With 99% of precincts reporting, Evers has just a hair over the necessary margin, according to the New York Times.