African Energy Chamber to Host Roadshow for Equatorial Guinea Oil & Gas and Mining Licensing Rounds in China

JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA – Media OutReach – 11 June 2019 – The African Energy Chamber will host an investment forum in Beijing on 2-3 July 2019, with a focus on giving Chinese and Asian investors access to Equatorial Guinea’s EG Ronda 2019 Licensing Rounds for oil and gas and mining. The forum will be held at the Kempinski Hotel Beijing Lufthansa Center.

Earlier this year, the Ministry of Mines and Hydrocarbons of Equatorial Guinea launched its first-ever mining licensing round, as well as the 2019 oil and gas licensing round in the country. These rounds are key to further boosting exploration in Equatorial Guinea and supporting the country’s economic diversification by developing its high-potential mining and minerals industry.

“This forum in China is central to Equatorial Guinea’s strategy of attracting a variety of investors and companies to explore the country’s oil and gas and mineral resources,” declared H.E. Gabriel Mbaga Obiang Lima, Minister of Mines and Hydrocarbons. “We will be presenting opportunities in both licensing rounds and holding private meetings with interested investors. We are offering acreages with very high potential for world-class discoveries and also a reformed business environment that makes us very competitive internationally. We welcome all stakeholders from China and the region to come to this roadshow and engage with us on business opportunities in Equatorial Guinea.”

The forum in China will showcase 27 blocks on offer under the 2019 Oil & Gas Licensing Round, including blocks EG-23 and EG-27 (former Block R, which contains the giant Fortuna gas find) for appraisal development and 25 other blocks for exploration. It will also present Chinese companies with the opportunities to explore Equatorial Guinea’s mineral resources, especially in the Rio Muni area in the country’s Littoral Province. While unexplored, the area holds vast potential in mineral deposits such as gold, diamonds, base metals, iron ore and bauxite.

“The Chamber and our Chinese counterparts are excited to host EG Ronda’s Oil & Gas and Mining Licensing Rounds in China. Equatorial Guinea remains largely untapped and underexplored. Chinese investors are keen to engage and do good deals in the energy industry and we welcome their support,” said Mickael Vogel, AEC Director of Strategy.

Download Image: https://imgur.com/QxO05aZ

For more information, please consult https://egronda.com. Interested parties may register to the roadshow by sending an email to mickael@energychamber.org.