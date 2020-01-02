After 3 long years, Malaysia’s first e-hailing bike service is back on the road with 700 riders

Passengers are charged RM3 for the first 3km, and RM1 for every subsequent km. Facebook / Dego

The wait is finally over.

Three years after a ban over public safety concerns in 2017, Malaysia’s Dego Ride hit the road on New Year’s Day with over 700 approved riders.

Aimed at providing a solution for last-mile connections in the country, the motorcycle ride-sharing company currently covers areas like Putrajaya, Shah Alam, and Klang Valley.

The Star reported that the company is looking to expand its coverage to other regions and states in March, and is in the process of vetting over 4,000 rider applications.

However, the newspaper added that Dego Ride is looking for more female riders, as riders can only cater to passengers of their own gender.

At the moment, only about 100 female riders have signed up with less than 50 approved.

RM3 for first 3km

According to New Straits Times (NST), the service is only available for travel within a 10km radius from a passengers’ current location.

Passengers are charged RM3 for the first 3km of the ride, and RM1 for every subsequent kilometre.

At the moment, only cash payments are accepted.

All passengers are covered under insurance provided by Dego Ride as a safety guarantee in the event of an accident, the report said.

Youth and Sports Minister Syed Saddiq was quoted by The Star as saying that the company had plans to “create 5,000 employment opportunities for youths, who could earn between RM1,500 and RM3,500 monthly”.

Service originally launched in 2016

According to NST, Dego Ride originally launched in November 2016 with over 5,000 riders.

It was banned by the previous Barisan Nasional government after three months because of safety concerns.

In 2019, Transport Minister Anthony Loke announced that the Government would allow ride-hailing firms to operate on a limited scale for six months, starting this year.

