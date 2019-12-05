After 6 long years, the Cross Island MRT’s route has been finally announced, 70m under Singapore’s biggest nature reserve

The direct route is six minutes shorter, has 15 per cent lower fares, a S$2 billion construction cost reduction, and will be more environmentally-friendly in the long run, the Ministry of Transport (MOT) said. The Straits Times

More than half a decade after its first announcement, the decision on which route the Cross Island MRT Line (CRL) will take has finally been made.

On Wednesday (Dec 4), the Ministry of Transport (MOT) revealed that the 50km line will take the direct route under the Central Catchment Nature Reserve, instead of skirting around it.

The authority said that the direct alignment will run in tunnels 70m below the nature reserve, and will result in total travel time becoming six minutes shorter than the skirting route.

Due to the shorter and more direct route, fares are estimated to be 15 per cent lower, and construction cost is expected to be S$2 billion lower.

In addition, the direct route will be more environmentally-friendly in the long run, because of its “lower energy consumption,” the ministry added.

The CRL will span from Changi to Jurong, and is expected to have an initial ridership of 600,000 per day when it is completed by 2031. It will serve estates such as Pasir Ris, Ang Mo Kio, Hougang and Clementi.

Potential environmental impact will be mitigated: LTA

Graphic of the two possible alignment options. Land Transport Authority

Over the years, nature groups and environmentalists had raised concerns about the direct route having possibly devastating impacts on the wildlife and fauna of the reserve over the years, and have strongly called for the skirting alignment, The Straits Times (ST) reported.

However, after an in-depth study by the Land Transport Authority (LTA), it was found that both options were feasible, but required adequate mitigation measures.

Based on the report, as well as feedback from nature groups, the authority outlined two measures to mitigate the line’s environmental impact.

Firstly, it said that tunneling to 70m – which is equivalent to a 25-storey HDB block – will ensure that the work is fully carried out in hard granite rock, far away from the flora and fauna, with no surface works near the reserve.

For comparison, typical MRT tunnels are only 20m to 30m underground.

Work sites will also be located outside the reserve, with one across the Pan Island Expressway, and another in a non-playing area of the Singapore Island Country Club.

Construction for the CRL is broken up into three phases, and is projected to be completed by 2031.

The first phase of the CRL will comprise 12 stations, and is slated to begin operations in 2029.

In a Twitter post on Thursday (Dec 5), LTA said that the CRL is a “key part of our MRT network” and “brings us one step closer to our goals of 20-minute towns and a 45-minute city”.

The Cross Island Line (#CRL) is a key part of our MRT network🚆. It brings us one step closer to our goals of 20-minute towns and a 45-minute city and putting 8 in 10 households within a 10-minute walk from a train station #LTMP2040 #RailConnectivity #WeWillGetThere pic.twitter.com/2tlAcdXB0e — LTA (@LTAsg) December 5, 2019

