After Apple, Razer has the world’s best tech support, according to a new ranking

The ranking even said Razer had “a good chance” of beating Apple to become the laptop brand with world’s best tech support. Business Insider/Jeff Dunn

Having problems with your laptop? Well, customers of Apple, Razer and Dell are likely to have the best experience getting it fixed, according to a 2019 ranking of support services published by laptop review site LaptopMag on Wednesday (April 24).

The three companies placed first, second and third respectively on the ranking, which looked at factors such as the average time of a customer support call, how many hours phone support lines were open, and customers’ experience asking for help on live chat and social media.

As the ranking’s “most improved” brand, Razer jumped seven spots to reach second place in the space of just one year.

The tech website said the Singapore and US-based company improved almost every aspect of its tech support, include phone calls, online response timing, Twitter, and Live Chat – going from “zero phone support” to “knowledgeable, thorough (customer support) agents”.

The company’s “smart” use of Reddit also earned it “big points”, LaptopMag’s report added. It also noted that Razer sent follow up emails to customers with contact information for further assistance.

But while Razer’s online tech support score beat Apple’s, it lost on phone service, with an average call taking over 13 minutes, compared to Apple’s 6 minutes 14 seconds.

Nevertheless, LaptopMag said that if the company could keep up its improvements, it had “a good chance” of beating Apple in the future.

Razer CEO Tan Min-Liang said on Facebook that he was “insanely proud” of the company’s customer support team and would hold a giveaway in honour of the results.

On the post, Razer fans also left comments detailing examples of stellar customer support they had received compared to a year ago.

