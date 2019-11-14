After catastrophic loungewear launch, McDonald’s surprises with smooth global launch of Hello Kitty carriers

- Business Insider/Jessica Lin, Facebook screengrab
How many times have you been tempted to purchase a limited edition item in Singapore, only to realise you had close to zero chance of even seeing the product in person?
It has happened on numerous occasions, including the launch of McDonald’s Curry Sauce bottles and, most recently, the sale of the fast food brand’s first-ever loungewear line.
Read also: McDonald’s fans confused, angry after overwhelming demand for loungewear breaks delivery platforms
On Thursday (Nov 14), McDonald’s Singapore’s global launch of its new Hello Kitty meal carriers took fans by surprise. Many were prepared to queue round the block for the limited edition Sanrio bucket, but ended up getting their hands on one in less than 30 minutes.
Business Insider heard about the surprising no-queue situation at McDonald’s outlets on Thursday and decided to give it a shot ourselves.
Here’s how it went.
We arrived at the McDonald’s outlet near Braddell MRT station at around 11:40am. There was no queue outside.
Inside, it was a bit more crowded, with about five or six people waiting for their orders – pretty unusual for this time of day.
A McDonald’s staff member greeted customers at the door and asked if they were here to buy the Hello Kitty carriers before guiding them to an ordering kiosk. There was hardly any queue for the kiosks.
After making payment, the same staff member would hand out tickets to those who purchased the carrier.
If you bought the maximum of two carriers, you would be given two tickets.
Staff appeared to be alert, and actively guided customers to the collection point for the carriers.
While there were several people before us, our number was called in less than 5 mins.
The speed and efficiency of McDonald’s staff seemed to be consistent across all its outlets, and many customers left appreciative comments on the chain’s Facebook page after.
Many noted that the outlets had “plenty of stock”, and that they did not have to wait long before they received their carriers.
The ease of obtaining a Hello Kitty carrier did not seem to deter re-sellers though, as many still listed theirs on e-marketplace Carousell. Prices ranged from about S$18 to S$50.
Back in the office, we unboxed our carrier to find it was larger than expected.
There is a drink cup holder and another compartment to hold the rest of the meal, typically a pack of fries and a burger.
