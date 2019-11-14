After catastrophic loungewear launch, McDonald’s surprises with smooth global launch of Hello Kitty carriers

According to people who prepared to queue for McDonald’s new Hello Kitty meal carriers on Thursday morning, the sale was easy and there’s plenty of stock. Business Insider/Jessica Lin, Facebook screengrab

How many times have you been tempted to purchase a limited edition item in Singapore, only to realise you had close to zero chance of even seeing the product in person?

It has happened on numerous occasions, including the launch of McDonald’s Curry Sauce bottles and, most recently, the sale of the fast food brand’s first-ever loungewear line.

On Thursday (Nov 14), McDonald’s Singapore’s global launch of its new Hello Kitty meal carriers took fans by surprise. Many were prepared to queue round the block for the limited edition Sanrio bucket, but ended up getting their hands on one in less than 30 minutes.

Business Insider heard about the surprising no-queue situation at McDonald’s outlets on Thursday and decided to give it a shot ourselves.

Here’s how it went.

We arrived at the McDonald’s outlet near Braddell MRT station at around 11:40am. There was no queue outside.

caption The outlet was well-prepared for a high-turn out. source Business Insider/Jessica Lin

Inside, it was a bit more crowded, with about five or six people waiting for their orders – pretty unusual for this time of day.

A McDonald’s staff member greeted customers at the door and asked if they were here to buy the Hello Kitty carriers before guiding them to an ordering kiosk. There was hardly any queue for the kiosks.

caption Ordering was simple and quick. source Business Insider/Jessica Lin

After making payment, the same staff member would hand out tickets to those who purchased the carrier.

If you bought the maximum of two carriers, you would be given two tickets.

caption Each person was only allowed to buy two carriers per transaction, and must purchase at least one Extra Value Meal to qualify. source Business Insider/Jessica Lin

Staff appeared to be alert, and actively guided customers to the collection point for the carriers.

caption Some people made multiple transactions as they wanted to buy more than two carriers. source Business Insider/Jessica Lin

While there were several people before us, our number was called in less than 5 mins.

caption Each carrier costs S$7.90. source Business Insider/Jessica Lin

The speed and efficiency of McDonald’s staff seemed to be consistent across all its outlets, and many customers left appreciative comments on the chain’s Facebook page after.

Many noted that the outlets had “plenty of stock”, and that they did not have to wait long before they received their carriers.

caption Many comments left before the launch had predicted that the carrier would sell out in a short time, and that scalpers would have a field day re-selling their loot online. source Facebook screengrab

The ease of obtaining a Hello Kitty carrier did not seem to deter re-sellers though, as many still listed theirs on e-marketplace Carousell. Prices ranged from about S$18 to S$50.

caption source Screengrab

Back in the office, we unboxed our carrier to find it was larger than expected.

caption But also undeniably cute. source Business Insider/Jessica Lin

There is a drink cup holder and another compartment to hold the rest of the meal, typically a pack of fries and a burger.

caption No need to worry about spilling the drink on the way back to office from now on! source Business Insider/Jessica Lin

