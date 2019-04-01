After Christchurch shootings, 1 in 2 Malaysians want live streaming banned: Survey

The majority of respondents said social media companies should vet live streaming videos before they go online, even at the expense of delaying their publishing time. Facebook, however, has stated that it will not implement this. Pexels

After the alleged gunman in the Christchurch shootings broadcasted the horrific event on Facebook Live, half of the nationally representative sample of 1,080 Malaysian respondents surveyed by market research company Vase.ai and local broadcaster Astro Awani, said social media sites should stop offering live streaming.

The results of the survey were published on March 27.

Read also: This timeline of the Christchurch mosque terror attacks shows how New Zealand’s deadliest shooting unfolded

In total, 91 per cent of those polled (981 respondents) were aware of the shootings in the mosque. Of this group, 65 per cent (644 respondents) admitted they had watched the video, with a further 83 per cent (536 respondents) saying they found it offensive.

New Zealand’s privacy commissioner has criticised Facebook for its slow response in taking down the live video, which was viewed 4,000 times before it was removed.

Among survey respondents who admitted to watching the video, the majority agreed that it was right for social media companies to have removed it.

Call to vet live content first

In light of the incident, nearly 85 per cent of survey respondents said social media companies should review user content before allowing it to be published. This included vetting the content of live streaming videos, even at the expense of delaying their publishing time.

Facebook, however, has stated that it will not implement this.

Vase.ai

In all, 82 per cent of respondents felt that social media companies were responsible for policing violent content that could lead to racial and religious hate.

Of this group, about 70 per cent of respondents felt that social media giants were not doing enough to stop the distribution of such content on their platforms.

Call to stop sharing violent content

Nearly 80 per cent of respondents also said the government should step in to punish those who create such content, as well as those who shared it.

New Zealand has already taken steps to charge two individuals for sharing the Christchurch shooting video on social media, the New York Times reported on March 21.

Separately, neighbouring Australia said it was mulling a jail term for executives of social media giants who failed to quickly remove extremist material from their platforms, according to an AFP report carried in The Straits Times on March 26.

AFP quoted Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison as saying that the country’s laws had “extra-territorial reach” that made it possible to prosecute executives based outside the country.

Read also: Facebook used experimental audio tech to shut down videos that AI missed after the New Zealand mosque massacres