After complaining, Defence Minister Mat Sabu says he’ll still fly Malaysia Airlines because he’s a loyal customer

“Malaysia Airlines is still my choice for domestic and overseas trips… Malaysia Airlines is always in my heart,” Malaysia’s Defence Minister Mohamad Sabu said. The Straits Times

After receiving an apology for a 2.5-hour flight delay that caused him to miss meeting Prime Minister Mahathir, Defence Minister Mohamad Sabu claims he has “settled” his issue with Malaysia Airlines and will continue to take its flights.

He had taken a flight with the airline on June 15 to attend an “important” meeting with Mahathir in London.

Responding to an official letter from the Defence Ministry over the delay, the airline said on Tuesday (June 25) that the plane had suffered a technical problem.

Read also: Boeing investigation reportedly finds new software problem on 737 Max planes

Malay paper Utusan Malaysia quoted the minister, also known as Mat Sabu, as saying on June 25 that he had contacted Malaysia Airlines’ CEO Izham Ismail to discuss the delayed flight.

According to a translation of the minister’s comments by the Malay Mail, Mohamad Sabu said his “issue with Malaysia Airlines [had been] settled by way of meeting with their party”.

He added that he was a longtime customer of the airline, and owned a Malaysia Airlines platinum card even before he became a minister.

“Malaysia Airlines is still my choice for domestic and overseas trips… Malaysia Airlines is always in my heart,” he added.

On the same day, MCA vice president Tan Teik Cheng criticised the minister’s letter as nothing more than an “angry and frustrated vent” about his missed appointment, The Star reported.

“Mat Sabu’s action was clearly childish and immature, turning a simple issue into an international laughing stock, and causing Malaysia a great deal of embarrassment,” The Star quoted Tan as saying.

He added that the rebuke was “unfair” to the airline, and that the minister should have directly contacted Transport Minister Anthony Loke, instead of waiting 10 days to issue an “openly humiliating” statement.

The airline has suffered poor performance the past five years, leading the Government to consider offering it up for sale.

Read also: