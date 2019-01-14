After durian fried eggs, Malaysian politician Ahmad Maslan makes strawberry fried rice – and gets savagely roasted on social media

The Pontian MP listed the ingredients for the dish as r ice, onions, eggs, pepper, chili sauce, cabbage, salt, oil and halved strawberries. Twitter/@ahmadmaslan

First, he caused a stir with his recipe for durian fried with eggs.

Resipi sendiri masak sendiri: Durian goreng telur – campur bawang merah, bawang putih, ikan bilis, cili merah yang ditumbuk guna lesung. Isi durian campur telur. Digoreng guna minyak masak kelapa sawit. Makan dengan roti. Lazat. Sesuai utk minum petang. pic.twitter.com/PWxUlFzxRs — DS Ahmad b Maslan (@ahmadmaslan) March 18, 2018

Now, Pontian MP Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan’s newest unusual food pairing – strawberries with fried rice – has once again caused Twitter users, and even several MPs, to savagely grill him on social media over his “gross” creations.

The Umno minister shared a photo of his concoction on Sunday (Jan 13), calling it a “fun fried rice”.

He even listed the ingredients as rice, onions, eggs, pepper, chili sauce, cabbage, salt, oil and halved strawberries.

“It’s tasty… try it,” he added.

Nasi Goreng #Strawberry !! Asyik2 nasi goreng. Tak reti masak yg lain ke? Reti tapi ini special sbb strawberry beli di #CameronHighlands sempena pilihan raya kecil Nasi, bawang, telur, bilis, lada, sos cili, kobis, garam, minyak sawit & strawberry dibelah dua Sedap..sila cuba pic.twitter.com/hu5v2yOIQi — DS Ahmad b Maslan (@ahmadmaslan) January 13, 2019

In the caption, he said that the fruits used in the dish were “special” strawberries he bought to mark the Cameron Highlands by-election, which is scheduled for Jan 26.

The district is famous for its strawberries, which grow well in the cool mountain climate.

Most netizens left comments of mild disgust on the photo, while some tagged celebrity chef Gordon Ramsey, who is known to leave brutally honest opinions on photos of dishes he is tagged in.

@GordonRamsay do you approve of this recipe sir? — ota asne (@adzymmm) January 13, 2019

@GordonRamsay other than strawberry fried rice here are other menus by @ahmadmaslan 1. The Caterpillar 2.Durian with eggs 3. Fried fish porridge and 4.gst fried rice. pic.twitter.com/wdIem6cTfO — PERJUANGKAN YG HAK (@DANESQ5) January 13, 2019

Fellow MPs also ribbed Maslan about his dish – with Rembau MP Khairy Jamaluddin calling it a “gross” combination.

“I’m a hardcore supporter of Ahmad Maslan. But this is gross,” he said.

He also tweeted a photo of a pavlova at the minister, calling it “the right way to use strawberries”.

Ini cara betul nak pakai strawberry. Boleh diberi nama Pavlova Ahmad Maslan. @ahmadmaslan pic.twitter.com/4USwbG1K7H — Khairy Jamaluddin (@Khairykj) January 13, 2019

Even Youth and Sports minister Syed Saddiq joked that the dish was “a crime worse than 1MDB”.

Nasi Goreng Strawberry?!?! Jenayah yang lebih berat dari 1MDB 😝 https://t.co/CN5c0I2JFw — Syed Saddiq (@SyedSaddiq) January 13, 2019

Maslan, however, claims he was not the one who invented the dish. In a second tweet, he posted four photos of others’ dishes of strawberry fried rice.

Saya tak kata resipi saya sesuatu yg original. Org lain pun dah buat nasi goreng strawberry & nasi lemak strawberry. 4 gambar ini bukan masakan saya. Org lain dah buat pun. Apa yg nak dihairankan sangat. Kreativiti itu tanpa had. Yg tidak jenayah & tidak berdosa boleh dicuba. pic.twitter.com/bXLfTTn3YR — DS Ahmad b Maslan (@ahmadmaslan) January 13, 2019

“Why so intense?” he asked in his caption, adding that “creativity should not be limited”.

