After ending operations in Singapore, oBike has yet to issue refunds to some users and collect remaining bicycles

- The Straits Times
After ceasing all operations in Singapore a week ago, bike sharing operator oBike announced on Sunday (July 1) that it is still working on providing refunds to users and collecting all bikes around the island.
oBike only has two days left to finalise these matters, with the July 4 deadline set by the Land Transport Authority looming.
“We understand that the recent decision to cease operations in Singapore has caused problems and raised concerns to many parties and we would like to sincerely apologise for the inconvenience,” the company said in a statement posted on its Facebook page.
oBike also mentioned that it is currently working “with an absolute focus” to collect the remaining bikes in Singapore.
The company said it will ensure that a solution to refund user deposits is also settled, with the entire refund process set to be announced once the details are finalised.
As for the data that users have given to oBike when signing up for an account, it will be working with the Personal Data Protection Commission to decide the next course of action.
“oBike fully commits to the privacy of the data and assures users that it will not be sold or used for any other purpose than for the oBike service”, the company said.